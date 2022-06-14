ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things star accidentally gave away the ending to season 4 back in 2016

By Becca Monaghan
 5 days ago

Warning: spoilers ahead.

A Stranger Things star may have accidentally revealed a key plot twist in a resurfaced interview – years ahead of its fourth season debut.

While speaking with AOL's Ricky Camilleri in 2016, the cast reflected on the first season of the Netflix show. Fan theories soon became the hot topic – and believe it or not, one of Gaten Matarazzo's favourites came to fruition in 2022.

"There's this one in this video, and he was saying how other test subjects, besides Eleven, like, one through 10," Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, shared at the time.

"Most of them are dead. But, others were banished to the Upside Down. Like, they couldn't get out."

Speaking about his favourite fan theory he'd seen online at the time, he added: “Because they were in the Upside Down for so long, and you can see that it had an effect on Will, it had an effect on them because they were in it for so long. They transformed into what was the monster. So the monster was a recent test subject.”

Millie Bobby Brown can be heard gasping at the end of the clip.

Gaten spoiled Stranger Things 4 Ending in 2016 www.youtube.com


If you're up to date with the show, you'll know that the theory isn't far off.

Fans flocked to the comments to offer their take, with one calling Matarazzo a "genius."

"That one fan who came up with this theory must be grinning real good right now," one joked.

While others questioned whether producers took inspiration from the theory. "Guys, he was talking about his favourite fan theory," one explained. "It's either the creators took notes from it or just a coincidence."

