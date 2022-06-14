Tropical depression may form late this week in southwest Caribbean, forecasters say

A trough of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea may form into a tropical depression late this week, according to the latest forecast.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said as of 8 p.m. Tuesday the disturbance had a 40% chance of developing within the next five days, and a 30% chance within the next two days.

The NHC said an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter airplane could investigate the system Wednesday, if necessary.

The disturbance is expected to move in a northwesterly direction near eastern Nicaragua and Honduras, bringing very heavy rains to the area.

Forecasters said the disturbance will drift over the Gulf of Honduras through early Saturday and its strongest winds will reach the south-central Caribbean and Gulf of Honduras.

Currently, the warmer water temperatures in the Caribbean Sea and low wind shear are factors conducive to tropical storm development. However, the presence of Saharan dust generally inhibits development.

The dust is expected to lessen by Thursday or Friday, according to AccuWeather.

If the disturbance were to form into a named storm, it would be called Bonnie.

No additional tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Alex, the Atlantic’s first named storm of 2022, was short-lived. It developed on June 5 and dissipated over the Atlantic Ocean about 48 hours later.

Prior to becoming a tropical storm, however, Alex caused the deaths of three people in Cuba, drenched South Florida on June 4 and brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Bermuda.

It is expected to be an active hurricane season.

It’s a La Niña year, meaning water temperatures will be warmer than usual, which is conducive for tropical development, and there will most likely be less wind shear to tear storms apart.

Colorado State University’s hurricane season outlook , released in early June, forecasted 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.