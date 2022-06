Charges are pending against a teenager accused of leading authorities on a high speed chase in Pocahontas County. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2:30 on Sunday morning, June 12th, deputies observed a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 7. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver attempted to elude authorities by driving at speeds of over 130-miles-per-hour through the City of Fonda. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 100th Avenue and Highway 7. Charges are pending against the 17-year-old male driver.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO