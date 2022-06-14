ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HARRY’S TABLE BY CIPRIANI OPENS AT WATERLINE SQUARE

By EVENTS IN MOTION
fb101.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry’s Table, a large format culinary experience by Cipriani, opens today, June 8th, 2022, at Two Waterline Square near Lincoln Center in New York City. Designed by world-renowned architects including Richard Meier & Partners Architects, Viñoly Architects, and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the groundbreaking development is the home to the first...

