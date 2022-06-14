HARRY’S TABLE BY CIPRIANI OPENS AT WATERLINE SQUARE

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 3,059 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Elizabeth Sample. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Central Park Views Masterpiece at 1 CPW A sophisticated, breathtaking, and spectacular home spanning 3059 ft.² with Central Park Views, located on the 39th floor at Trump International Hotel and Tower Condominium. Trump International Hotel and Tower is a five-star hotel on the lower floors and one of the most prestigious condominiums overlooking Central Park from the 17th to 52nd floor up with a separate fully attended lobby. Bedroom two offers floor-to-ceiling windows, custom built-in closets, and large bathroom with grey marble, a large custom sink, and a large shower with a separate WC. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The building has a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, a 55-foot swimming pool, a business center with private conference rooms, and a roof deck. The building offers 24-hour concierge, maid service, valet parking, and room service.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO