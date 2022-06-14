ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannin County, TX

Fannin County Murder Trial Underway

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection began Monday in Fannin County for the murder trial...

easttexasradio.com



KXII.com

Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer. Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July. A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued...
SAVOY, TX
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Murder Suspects In Custody

Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
KSST Radio

4 Arrested In 3 Days On Controlled Substance Charges

Emory Woman Reportedly Had Teen In Car When Caught With Methamphetamine. Four people were arrested over the past three days on controlled substance charges. An Emory woman reportedly had a 13-year-old in the car with her when caught with methamphetamine. The two Fort Worth women were reportedly caught with meth and rock cocaine during a traffic stop. A Sulphur Springs man was arrested at the courthouse on warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
County
Fannin County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 14, 2022

GARZA, MARIA SELENA – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA. THOMPSON, BRADLYN KYLE – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION. PATTERSON, ERIC MICHAEL – BOND SURR/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || June 16, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Downs,Devin Eugene – DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY. McBride,Amanda Lynn – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Mccarty,Reggie Lamont – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2,500. McCleary,Lamesha Shimshe – PUBLIC INTOXICATION.
PARIS, TX
#Jury Selection#Grand Jury#Violent Crime
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

SMH! Deputy for Van Zandt County in Texas Arrested for Drug Possession

We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Sulphur Springs Man

The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Sentencing For Man Who Killed Lone Oak Residence

A sentencing hearing begins Monday ( 06.13.22) in Hunt County for a Caddo Mills man accused of fatally stabbing another man after an incident Greenville Police said was road rage. The state accuses Robert Paul Nichlson of killing Bruce Edward Smith, III, of Lone Oak, in April 2020. Nichlson faces up to life in prison.
LONE OAK, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Officer Involved Shooting

The Paris Police Department issued a press release Tuesday about the officer-involved shooting in June of 2021 that left a Paris man paralyzed from the waist down. The department was concerned that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage was released on social media, triggering misleading and inflammatory comments. According to the Paris News, the officially released video shows that officers ordered “Coco” Carico to drop his rifle. Instead, Carico turned his back on the officers and began walking back indoors. Police then shot him. The Texas Rangers investigating the incident determined the shooting was justified, and the grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. The PD press release is on our website. Meanwhile, prominent attorney Lee Merritt of Dallas says he is filing a Civil Rights lawsuit.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Suspect at large after fatal shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police were looking for a suspect or suspects after two people were shot on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived shortly after the gunfire was reported near Westwood Gardens Apartments at 3:10 p.m. "They found one individual deceased and another gunshot victim who was transported from...
SHERMAN, TX
eparisextra.com

Oklahoma officials investigate after man’s body found in river

According to officials, fishermen found the body around 6:30 p.m. on the Kiamichi River’s Hugo Dam, about three miles south of Sawyer. Oklahoma officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the man’s body was found...



