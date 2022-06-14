ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

PHOTOS: Rustic townhouse for sale in Cannon Falls

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a townhouse that isn't a cookie cutter style? Then you need to take a look at this home. The owners have made...

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Trip to Lake Byllesby is an adventure

On June 7, the Cannon Valley Senior Center Spring Trail Ride was on the schedule for the Mill Town Trail to Lake Byllesby. It was cloudy, cool with a chance of "nuisance rain." Do we stay or do we go?. "Let's go" was the consensus of our board members and...
CANNON FALLS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Cannon Falls, MN
Business
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Vasa Column: Midsommar tractor parade set June 26

The Vasa Spring Garden Midsommar Tractor Parade will be on Sunday, June 26. Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. in Vasa with an outdoor worship service at the Lutheran Center, followed by the parade that will leave at 11:30. After proceeding south and west along County Roads 7 and 1,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Food Truck Fridays in New Hope

Fridays this Summer will be a great time to have lunch in the New Hope City Hall parking lot, as Community Development Administrative Specialist Jessi Weber says, “Food Truck Friday is an event that we have throughout the Summer where up to four trucks will be here in the City Hall parking lot every Friday, and people who work in the area, or live in New Hope can come and have lunch and hang out and socialize.” It’s a great opportunity to check out a variety of food trucks, as she adds, “We’re gonna have our dessert trucks, from ice cream to donuts, cookie dough, we’re gonna have for your main meal we’re gonna have barbecue, we’re gonna have Asian, we’re gonna have Latin food. Some of the trucks will even cater to people with food sensitivities so that will be a nice option for people, so just a little something for everybody out there.” And new this year the city will have events happening in Civic Center Park just before the trucks show up, or while they’re there, as Weber says, “We’re gonna have Bingo in the Park, we’re gonna have some story time, maybe some chalk event going on, so we’ll just kinda add a couple other fun things to tie into Food Truck Fridays.” She adds that it’s a great community building opportunity, as “We’re gonna have city staff that’s available that’s mingling with everybody attending Food Truck Friday. We’re gonna have some of our fire department, our police department, so it’s kind of a nice opportunity to chat with the residents, or people in the area.” Food Truck Fridays run through August 19 from 11am-2pm, except for July 15th when there’s a swim meet at the pool. For more information go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/foodtruckfriday.
NEW HOPE, MN
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Mess’: Gas Station Owners Struggling As Prices Rise

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers. The sign is up, the pumps are in, and the shelves are soon to be stocked at a yet-to-open Amaco in Lakeville. Rick Bohnen is a second generation owner – he owns two stores in south Minneapolis – and soon he’ll be pumping out the business here in the south metro. He says it’s pretty tough to open with prices this high. So it’s not just consumers struggling,...
LAKEVILLE, MN
B.R. Shenoy

Futuristic Taco Bell opens in Minnesota

“The first of its kind two-story model delivers innovative technology and design, like a proprietary vertical lift to transport iconic craveable Taco Bell menu items straight from the kitchen to fans,” writes the fast-food chain in a release.
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Power companies warn 'rolling blackouts' possible this summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesotans enjoy Friday's sunshine and low humidity, we also need to get ready for the heat. The state will have some extremely hot days coming up, beginning on Sunday. And with that comes the concern homes will be using too much energy as air conditioners work overtime.Some experts are predicting that energy demand could exceed energy supply. "The system is built and designed for these hot stretches in the summer," said John Marshall, Xcel Energy's regional vice president for Minnesota and the Dakotas.Marshall said Xcel Energy is part of a regional pool of energy called the Midcontinent Independent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Llewellyn Erlanson

Llewellyn “Llew” Erling Erlanson, age 97, of rural Cannon Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Wanamingo Lutheran Church with Pastor Kris Ferkin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
CANNON FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
HOPE, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Creekside Supper Club

Kitschy. Charming. Adorable. Creekside Supper Club is all of that. Perhaps the closest of the new breed of supper clubs to an actual rural Minnesota or Wisconsin supper club, Creekside plays the hits. Wood paneling, check. Curtains from your great Aunt Shirley’s house, you betcha. The only thing missing is a bunch of old guys sitting around smoking Camels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

