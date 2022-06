Greece is looking to preserve the country’s natural beauty in times of extraordinary numbers of visitors and longer stays © Cara-Foto / Shutterstock. Greece has always been one of the world’s most popular destinations, and the gradual growth of tourism over the decades have made both the state and the industry conscious of its environmental impact. Now the country is at the forefront of the effort to tackle the environmental challenges of contemporary travel.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO