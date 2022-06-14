ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Gunman Fatally Shot By Police At Dallas Area Summer Camp

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re learning new details of the events that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting inside the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where they held a summer camp for some 150 kids....

Amber Alert For Honey Grove Canceled

The Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove has been canceled after she was found alive and well in an Arlington apartment. Officers say 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl. They charged him with Harboring a Runaway. Investigators believe Neighbors and the girl had been chatting online and had made arrangements to meet in Arlington.
Trackdown: Help find Vernon Rivers' killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police looking for a group of men involved in a shootout in the parking lot of a sports bar. An innocent bystander was shot and killed. It happened on June 4 in the parking lot of the CJ’s Billiards and Sports Bar...
Sheriff: Dallas-area man arrested after high-speed chase from Athens to Wilmer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading authorities on what they describe as a “wild chase” spanning from Athens to Wilmer, which is just outside Dallas. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, investigators spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicle near the Athens hospital […]
Eight incidents of theft reported in McKinney since June 7

McKinney Police Department officers responded to eight thefts and other incidents of note from June 7-14, according to community crime map data. - 12 p.m. June 7, theft at a commercial/office building on the 1400 block of N. McDonald Street. - 2 p.m. June 7, theft of a firearm from...
Gunman killed in Duncanville summer camp shootout identified

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are now investigating the deadly shootout at a Duncanville summer youth camp. Police say 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas walked into the Duncanville Fieldhouse with a handgun on Monday. He exchanged words with a staff member in the lobby and then fired a shot.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office supervisor pleads guilty to embezzlement

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Office supervisor Umeka Treymane Myers has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $250,000 from the jail's commissary fund.  According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham, between 2018 and 2021 Myers fraudulently issued dozens of credit cards that she used in Texas, Louisiana, Nevada, Maryland and New York. The 49-year-old worked as a supervisor at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center's inmate property vault, which refunds inmates' commissary account balances when they are released.  When an inmate's account has more than $30, property vault employees such as Myers give them the balance on debit cards generated by software.  If an employee makes an error processing a debit card, the software creates an error message that can only be cleared by a supervisor. In this case, it was Myers.  After overriding a debit card error, Myers used released inmates' book-in numbers to create new and duplicate cards. Myers would then enter the same amount from the card issued to the released inmate on the newly created card, Meacham said.Myers faces up to 10 years in federal prison. 
