ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lauren Hemp urges England teammates to ‘embrace’ Euros selection D-day

By Peter Lansley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmYU9_0gA8pRLu00
Lauren Hemp in relaxed mood during an England training session at St George's Park this week.

Lauren Hemp has urged England’s players to enjoy every day of the Women’s European Championship summer as nerves build in the Lionesses camp before the squad announcement on Wednesday.

Sarina Wiegman will speak with all 28 players who have been training at St George’s Park over the past fortnight, to tell them whether they are making the final squad for the home tournament which begins on 6 July.

That means five players will leave the head coach’s room disappointed. Hemp looks certain to be included after an outstanding season but the Manchester City winger and PFA’s young player of the year for the past three campaigns is taking nothing for granted. Equally, she fully appreciates the exciting nature of life for her and her teammates.

“We spend so much time sort of thinking about what’s next that you don’t really embrace what you’re in now,” the 21-year-old said.

“In years to come you’ll look back at these moments and realise that they’re the big moments in your lives. So it’s important to just embrace the journey and enjoy it while it lasts. We’ve got a very competitive team and we’re all kind of nervous. We’re all really excited for this week. There’s some big things coming up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfPYJ_0gA8pRLu00

Wiegman’s biggest decisions may hinge around three key players whose seasons have been affected by injury or fitness problems: to include Steph Houghton, the previous England captain who has barely played this season but is now recovered from achilles surgery, would surely mean Lotte Wubben-May missing out; the 2021 WSL player of the year, Fran Kirby, has not played since February with her fatigue condition and looks likely to lose out to Lucy Staniforth, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem; Chloe Kelly is talented enough to light up a home Euros after 11 months out with an ACL injury and could edge out Alessia Russo and Beth England.

Of the four goalkeepers, Sandy MacIver may well get the nod ahead of Hannah Hampton.

Lucy Bronze, a major part of England’s runs to the semi-finals at the past two World Cups and the 2017 Euros, is impressed by how well the young members of the squad are approaching selection D-day. said: “I look at some of the players now who haven’t been to a tournament and I think: ‘God when I was [your age] I was panicking a bit more’, but they all seem a bit more calm,’” the 29‑year‑old said.

“Everyone’s going to have those butterflies when we have to go in one by one and speak to Sarina on Wednesday and find out our fate.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Hampton
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Steph Houghton
Person
Sandy Maciver
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Katie Zelem
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Lucy Staniforth
BBC

England v New Zealand: Jamie Overton makes England Test squad for the first time

Jamie Overton has received his first call-up to England's Test squad for the final Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Headingley. The Surrey seam bowler was named alongside his twin brother Craig in the 14-man squad announced on Thursday. In excellent form for his county, the 28-year-old...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#St George#D Day#Pfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Burning planet: why are the world’s heatwaves getting more intense?

When the temperature readings started to come through from Antarctic weather stations in early March, scientists at first thought there might have been some mistake. Temperatures, which should have been cooling rapidly as the south pole’s brief summer faded, were soaring – at the Vostok station, about 800 miles from the geographic south pole, thermometers recorded a massive 15C hotter than the previous all-time record, while at Terra Nova coastal base the water hovered above freezing, unheard of for the time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

319K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy