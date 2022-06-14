Lauren Hemp urges England teammates to ‘embrace’ Euros selection D-day

Lauren Hemp in relaxed mood during an England training session at St George's Park this week.

Lauren Hemp has urged England’s players to enjoy every day of the Women’s European Championship summer as nerves build in the Lionesses camp before the squad announcement on Wednesday.

Sarina Wiegman will speak with all 28 players who have been training at St George’s Park over the past fortnight, to tell them whether they are making the final squad for the home tournament which begins on 6 July.

That means five players will leave the head coach’s room disappointed. Hemp looks certain to be included after an outstanding season but the Manchester City winger and PFA’s young player of the year for the past three campaigns is taking nothing for granted. Equally, she fully appreciates the exciting nature of life for her and her teammates.

“We spend so much time sort of thinking about what’s next that you don’t really embrace what you’re in now,” the 21-year-old said.

“In years to come you’ll look back at these moments and realise that they’re the big moments in your lives. So it’s important to just embrace the journey and enjoy it while it lasts. We’ve got a very competitive team and we’re all kind of nervous. We’re all really excited for this week. There’s some big things coming up.”

Wiegman’s biggest decisions may hinge around three key players whose seasons have been affected by injury or fitness problems: to include Steph Houghton, the previous England captain who has barely played this season but is now recovered from achilles surgery, would surely mean Lotte Wubben-May missing out; the 2021 WSL player of the year, Fran Kirby, has not played since February with her fatigue condition and looks likely to lose out to Lucy Staniforth, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem; Chloe Kelly is talented enough to light up a home Euros after 11 months out with an ACL injury and could edge out Alessia Russo and Beth England.

Of the four goalkeepers, Sandy MacIver may well get the nod ahead of Hannah Hampton.

Lucy Bronze, a major part of England’s runs to the semi-finals at the past two World Cups and the 2017 Euros, is impressed by how well the young members of the squad are approaching selection D-day. said: “I look at some of the players now who haven’t been to a tournament and I think: ‘God when I was [your age] I was panicking a bit more’, but they all seem a bit more calm,’” the 29‑year‑old said.

“Everyone’s going to have those butterflies when we have to go in one by one and speak to Sarina on Wednesday and find out our fate.”