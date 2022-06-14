ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Cornyn Working On Gun Control

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Senator John Cornyn says he’s glad lawmakers have agreed on some basic principles to guide a gun safety...

Supreme Court OK’s Tribal Casinos In Texas

The Supreme Court ruled five-to-four in a decision that essentially legalizes tribal gaming in Texas. The Tigua tribe brought the case. Texas shut its El Paso casino down in 2003. The state argued tribes should be able to offer only highly regulated bingo. However, the high court ruled electronic bingo was ok. Charles Rhodes, Professor of Constitutional Law at the South Texas College of Law, notes Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Amy Comey Barrett joined with the more liberal justices. Electronic bingo is played on what looks like a slot machine but works off a bingo card. There are currently two tribal casinos operating in Texas.
Texas Prepares for Hurricane Season With Training Exercise at State Emergency Operations Center

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) hosted a large-scale hurricane exercise involving representatives from more than 30 state agencies and partner organizations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center in Austin this week. The multi-day exercise hosted by TDEM in conjunction with the Texas Emergency Management Council, aims at affirming the state’s readiness in preparing for, responding to, recovering from and mitigating against hurricanes.
