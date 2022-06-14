ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

FDA menthol rules will save lives, but Montana still must do more to protect kids

By Liz Albers
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
Getty Images photo illustration.

When it comes to tobacco, it’s been said that “menthol helps the poison go down easier.”

And it’s true. The cooling, anaesthetic effect and flavor of menthol helps disguise the harshness of tobacco and has lured generations of Americans into tobacco use, leading to lifelong addiction, disease and risk of death from lung and heart disease and cancer.

Now, after being pushed to do so for years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finally announced two rules that would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars. The agency is taking public comment on the measure through July 5.

If adopted, these health protections will save lives by reducing youth smoking and helping current users to quit. Tobacco use kills an estimated 480,000 people in the U.S. each year and is still our nation’s leading cause of preventable death.

The FDA estimates that prohibiting menthol cigarettes would reduce smoking by 15% and save between 324,000 and 654,000 lives during the course of the next 40 years.

The proposed rules also would remove a significant on-ramp to youth smoking. The low cost and candy flavors of little cigars (cigarillos) make them appealing to kids, as does the cooling effect of menthol. The rules also would address serious health disparities resulting from the marketing of these products. Along with being used to target kids, Big Tobacco has intentionally and relentlessly marketed menthol cigarettes and cigars to Black, low-income and LGBTQ+ people.

What the rules won’t do, unfortunately, is end the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, which are addicting youth in Montana and across the country in epidemic numbers. In Montana, 30% of high school students currently use e-cigarettes. The FDA is working to address the impact of e-cigarettes separately, but it is moving much too slowly to prevent thousands of kids from becoming addicted.

The Montana Legislature isn’t helping, either. Among numerous other bills passed during the last session that interfere with local decision making, it passed a bill intended to stop local communities from adopting policies that protect kids from being targeted with flavored e-cigarette products. Local communities should push back on this bad legislation and act to protect their kids. And lawmakers going to Helena next year should pass bills that protect Montana kids, not Big Tobacco.

In the meantime, the FDA’s proposed rules on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are well worth supporting. According to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, an estimated 1,900 Montana kids now under age 18 will die from smoking. We can save these lives. Montanans can submit comments on the FDA rule on menthol cigarettes here:

www.federalregister.gov/d/2022-08994

and on flavored cigars here: www.federalregister.gov/d/2022-08993

Liz Albers, Montana Government Relations Director, American Heart Association

Carrie Nyssen, Senior Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association in Montana.

Comments / 33

VSAL
4d ago

menthol or non menthol nothing will change.I smoked menthol cigarettes for almost 25 years I quit smoking 3 1/2 years ago.but if they would have made menthol cigarettes non existing when I still smoked I would have just switch to non menthol cigarettes .I guarantee 100 percent I personally would have not quit.I ended up quiting for my children.

Reply(1)
15
cash cash
4d ago

For years these people have been trying to get people to quit smoking, now it's vaping. People are going to do what they want, especially teenagers. you have to love the do-gooders that think they can control other people because they want to feel good about themselves and have something to put in their obituary when they kick the bucket.

Reply
12
Kelli Parker
4d ago

Most kids I know WON'T touch a menthol, only when they're desperate, maybe. But the government should stay out of our rights...I mean, pot is legal in most states. Let the smokers kill themselves if they want to because the government is trying to weed us out anyways. Might as well die happy instead of starving is my philosophy 🙃

Reply
9
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

