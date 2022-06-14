Rancho Santa Fe's Jacob Brumm wins SoCal Pro Circuit championship

Rancho Santa Fe's Jacob Brumm won a doubles title at the University of San Diego Open on June 11, the second week of the SoCal Pro Circuit, the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour’s new six-event series.

Brumm, 23, a former Torrey Pines High School standout, partnered with his past Baylor University teammate Tadeas Paroulek to rally back for a 0-6, 6-2, 11-9 (third-set tiebreaker) triumph over India’s Siddhant Banthia and Japan’s Yuta Kikuchi in the men’s doubles final at the University of San Diego (USD).

It was the second overall ITF pro doubles title for Brumm, who won in Tunisia with USD's August Holmgren in 2021. Brumm, who played the 2021-22 NCAA season at Baylor as a graduate student after four years of tennis and an astrophysics degree earned at UC Berkeley, garnered 15 ATP Tour ranking points and shared the $930 first-place prize with Paroulek.





This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .