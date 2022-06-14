Gov. Lamont holds news conference on Connecticut red flag gun law

Gov. Ned Lamont today will be in Windsor to talk about the state's red flag law, also known as the extreme risk protection order law.

The law allows authorities to temporarily remove firearms when they believe a person is at significant risk of doing harm to themselves or others.

Connecticut was the first state in the nation to adopt the law in 1999, after a lottery employee killed five co-workers in Newington.

The governor will be joined by public safety officials, lawmakers, and gun safety advocates.