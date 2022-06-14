ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Terrifying CCTV captures unidentified creature roaming Texas zoo

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3v5d_0gA8og6m00

Eerie footage taken at a Texas zoo appears to show an unidentified creature roaming around outside the grounds at night.

The mysterious beast was spotted by CCTV cameras at the Amarillo Zoo and can be seen wandering around inside the perimeter fence in the middle of the night on 21 May at 1:25 am.

City officials have shared an image - that appears to show a tall creature standing on two legs - online, asking readers to help solve the "Amarillo Mystery".

The website speculates it could be a large coyote or a chupacabra.

The Independent

The Independent

