Kate Middleton Turns to Meghan Markle's Closet for Garter Day Inspiration

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
 5 days ago
For the first Garter Day event since the pandemic, Kate wore an blue coat dress ensemble with a key accessory closely associated with sister-in-law...

Shannondor
4d ago

HRH Catherine Duchess of Cambridge does not copy others unlike Megan Markle who has on numerous occasions plagiarize people words and there style of dress

Reply
33
Lisha in Tx
4d ago

Meghan needs a stylist. Her clothes are usually ill fitting, her foundation undergarments don’t seem to do the job (green caped thing). Her choices are often unflattering (the red formal dress with dents in the breast cups) ( the short white dress that accentuated her baby weight gain), her slacks that are too long could be a safety hazard if she stepped on the hem and tripped). Her choices sometimes make no sense (a wool coat in 86 degree weather NYC) wearing a beautiful dress without a slip made the skirt transparent in daylight and a rag left on the hem of the dress and dangling down as she walked, nylons would give her legs and her entire appearance a put together look instead of bare legs looking like something was forgotten. If you’re going to cling to a title, at least look the part.

Reply
21
Ann Lombardi
3d ago

Please don't insult Princess Kate she is always dressed to the ninesdoesn't need any help or statements that Megan had anything to do with the way she dresses

Reply(6)
16
