ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham agree deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRAfJ_0gA8oVLf00

Tottenham have agreed a £25million deal to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, the PA news agency understands.

Mali international Bissouma, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium , is expected to undergo a Spurs medical later this week.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of Albion’s Premier League rivals due to his standout form on the south coast.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is eager to boost his central midfield options, which currently include Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp, while Harry Winks is likely to leave the club this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWzQf_0gA8oVLf00

Bissouma joined Brighton from French club Lille for a reported £15million in 2018.

He has scored six goals in 124 appearances in all competitions during his time in Sussex, including 26 top-flight outings last term as the Seagulls secured ninth spot – the highest finish in the club’s history.

Bissouma could become Conte’s third signing of the summer as he prepares for Champions League football next term.

The Italian coach has already recruited winger Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan and goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton, both on free transfers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool sign teenage defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen

Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.The 18-year-old joins the Premier League club on a “long-term contract” in a deal believed to be worth an initial £4million.He was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, in addition to being shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd chief executive Richard Arnold meets with disgruntled fans at local pub

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold met disgruntled fans in a pub to address concerns about the future of the club.Supporters had been planning a protest outside Arnold’s home amid ongoing unrest about the ownership of the Glazer family.The CEO, who replaced Ed Woodward earlier this year, bought drinks for the group and discussed a range of topics, including the owners, financial issues, and United’s pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.Arnold reportedly said money was “not a consideration” in the club’s summer recruitment drive when asked about transfer plans under new boss Erik Ten Hag.A spokesperson for Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England loose forward John Bateman knows there is still room for improvement

John Bateman says he will strive to get better after learning that his man-of-the-match performance in England’s mid-season international was not enough to guarantee him a starting spot at the World Cup.The Wigan loose forward was the star performer as he scored one try and created another in England’s 18-4 victory over the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington on Saturday.Head coach Shaun Wane said there were more positives than negatives from the performance of his team but is still no nearer to finalising his line-up for the World Cup opener against Samoa on October 15.“I’d say three or four...
WORLD
The Independent

Is England vs Barbarians on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international

England kick off the international rugby union summer with the traditional curtain-raiser against invitational side Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon.Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia - the home country of head coach Eddie Jones.Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié - mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year - and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad. England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: Latest updates and build-up to kick-off today“We have a good balance...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy