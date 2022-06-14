ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Sean Casten's 17-Year-Old Daughter Dies

By Darragh Roche
 5 days ago
Gwen Casten passed away on Monday and the DuPage County Coroner's Office is investigating her...

Congressman Casten Speaks About Daughter’s Passing

(John Konstantaras/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign) Illinois Democratic Congressman Sean Casten is speaking about the death of his 17-year-old daughter earlier this week. In a statement released by Casten, his wife, Kara, and their daughter Audrey, all three said the only thing they know about Gwen Casten’s death was that it was “peaceful.” They reveal that Gwen had dinner with the family Sunday at their Downers Grove home and then she went out with some friends. She returned home and went to bed, but didn’t wake up the next morning. The DuPage County coroner’s office hasn’t released a cause of death.
Family of Gwen Casten — daughter of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten — says the only thing known about her death is that it was ‘peaceful’

In a statement released days after the death of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, her family said the teenager was happy, healthy and passionate about music and activism. The statement, signed by Sean Casten, his wife, Kara, and their daughter Audrey, said the only thing the family...
Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
Truth Test: Anna Valencia vs. Alexi Giannoulias

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Every day Illinoisans are seeing new political ads on TV or receiving them by mail. We’re putting these claims politicians are making to the test. WMBD’s Matt Sheehan investigated Secretary of State Candidate Anna Valencia’s claims against Democratic opponent Alexi Giannoulias. “I...
Election 2022: Democratic Primary | Illinois Secretary of State

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After more than two decades, Illinois will have a new Secretary of State. 87-year-old Jesse White is stepping away from the role, allowing someone new to take the reigns. Four Democrats are vying for White’s role. Chicago Alderman David Moore, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, former...
Republican gubernatorial candidate visits region during bus tour

A Republican gubernatorial candidate made several stops in the area Thursday afternoon. Darren Bailey is visiting 102 counties in 14 days. Bailey stopped by a business in Utica and then came to Honest Abe’s in Morris. He stopped in Oswego later on. Bailey says state government isn't doing enough...
Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park. He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak...
5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
Preckwinkle attends launch of 'Metal Hubs' in Crestwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new effort to bring jobs to Chicago's south suburbs. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was present at the launch of the "Metals Hub" in Crestwood.It's a collaborative network of metals, machinery, and equipment manufacturers -- committed to developing new business opportunities in the area.If you want to get your business involved, check out the Southland Development website.
Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
32 Illinois counties at ‘high’ alert level – NBC Chicago

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to decline in the region, Chicago has moved from a high to medium community level for COVID, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, Cook County had 221 new COVID cases, about 10 hospitalizations and...
School board member responds to village outrage

During an intense Oswego Village Board meeting this week, trustees voiced their disappointment about comments made at the last Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting. Both sides are attempting to fix a student vehicle parking problem in the Prescott Mill subdivision adjacent to Oswego East High School. Despite...
Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
Chicago, Cook County suburbs return to medium COVID-19 risk level

Chicago and suburban Cook County returned to the medium risk level for COVID-19 on Thursday, as new cases and hospitalizations continued to drop."We have been trending in the right direction of late with lower case rates and very few hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, so we're happy to see this," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "But COVID-19 is still with us. We continue to recommend masking indoors and that the medically vulnerable in particular continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection. We're not close to being out of this yet."Chicago and the Cook County suburbs moved to the high risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago, amid rising cases across the area, prompting public health officials to urge people to resume wearing masks indoors.Lake, DuPage, and Kane counties also are at the medium risk level, while Will, Kankakee, and Kendall counties are at high risk level.
