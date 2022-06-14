Congressman Sean Casten's 17-Year-Old Daughter Dies

Chicago and suburban Cook County returned to the medium risk level for COVID-19 on Thursday, as new cases and hospitalizations continued to drop."We have been trending in the right direction of late with lower case rates and very few hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, so we're happy to see this," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "But COVID-19 is still with us. We continue to recommend masking indoors and that the medically vulnerable in particular continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection. We're not close to being out of this yet."Chicago and the Cook County suburbs moved to the high risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago, amid rising cases across the area, prompting public health officials to urge people to resume wearing masks indoors.Lake, DuPage, and Kane counties also are at the medium risk level, while Will, Kankakee, and Kendall counties are at high risk level.

