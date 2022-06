This is part four of looking at the Philadelphia Eagles schedule and giving predictions for every game. This edition will include Weeks 12-14. This will be the Eagles’ third primetime game in three weeks as they face the Packers on Monday night. This game will be at home, which favors Philadelphia in that aspect. This Eagles team will face Aaron Rodgers who is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He had 4,115 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Containing Rodgers in this game is the big key in this one. If Rodgers has time to throw, then it will be a long day for the Eagles secondary no matter who the receiver is.

