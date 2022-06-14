Morning Rundown

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

By Mike Gauntner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat Advisory Wednesday for Mahoning, Trumbull Counties. Mahoning and Trumbull Counties are included in a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for parts of north-central, northeast and northwest Ohio, and northwest Pennsylvania. After a busy night, heat will be the headline this week. After storms ripped through...

Years Ago | June 17th

Vindicator file photo / June 17, 1972 | Lt. Col. Robert Fisher administered the oath of office to five Youngstown State University cadets who were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army 50 years ago. From left, Fisher; Col. John H. McLain, USAR, who spoke at the ceremony; Barth J. Gervelis of Kinsman, Frank B. Wanat and Jeffrey M. Clossman of Youngstown; second row, Larry L. Sundin of Youngstown, and Mark Andrews of New Castle, Pa.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers officially opens river launch

On a day like Friday, you'd have been hard pressed to find a better place to spend time than along the Mahoning River. It's just the kind of day Ed Hahn and Chuck Miller have been planning for. "We've been paddling for 10 years together and trying to find easy...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Crash cuts power in Youngstown, one hospitalized

FirstEnergy crews worked early Saturday to restore power lost after a traffic accident in a neighborhood on Youngstown's South Side. A car ran into a utility pole at around 4 a.m., bringing down wires along Glenwood Avenue near Breaden Street. One person was taken to the hospital. There is no...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

21 News Podcast: Youngstown celebrates Juneteenth

In this episode of the 21 News Podcast, Leslie Huff speaks with Joseph Napier, chief organizer of The Youngstown Creative Collective, which is organizing the fifth annual Youngstown Juneteenth event at the Eugenia Atkinson Center. The event, which begins at noon on Sunday, June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Suspected cockfighting ring found in Youngstown

Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity is asking for help after rescuing in 6 roosters from a suspected cockfighting ring in Youngstown. The roosters were discovered during a June homicide investigation in the city. MacMurchy said the roosters are great with people and the animal organization is hoping to find new...
Crews work to restore power in Trumbull County, Mercer County

First Energy estimates it could be noon Friday before power is restored to 243 homes and businesses in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. As of 5:30 a.m., that's how many outages were still being reported from Thursday's stormy weather. In Trumbull County 200 outages remained, with most of those in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Boardman native named NBC's Senior National Political Reporter

Henry Gomez has come a long way from his days as Editor-in-Chief of The Jambar, the student-run newspaper at Youngstown State University. Gomez has been covering politics in Ohio since 2011, but today he shared the news via his Twitter account he has been named NBC's. Senior National Political Reporter.
BOARDMAN, OH
Truck demolishes front of Southington home on Route 422

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck careened into a house not far from their post in Southington. The truck went off Route 422 just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, running into a home just off the eastbound lane just west of Anderson Anthony Road NW. The pickup...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
Men's Rally in the Valley underway Saturday at Covelli Centre

The Men's Rally in the Valley is a free, two-day event being held this weekend for all men in The Valley. Saturday's event will feature Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and American TV personality from Duck Dynasty. On Saturday, the Covelli Centre doors will open at 7 a.m., and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Youngstown woman indicted after dog dragging investigation

Mechelle Kelly was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury Thursday on one count of felony animal cruelty. Oreo, the dog dragged nearly 100 yards by a car on May 29. Animal Charity of Ohio, who treated the dog after its injuries, posted on its Facebook page. "Today a grand...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
New title sponsor for AJGA junior tournament

Youngstown, Ohio: Mill Creek MetroParks is excited to announce a multi-year title sponsorship agreement with the Mercy Health Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, Farmers Trust and the Howard and Jeanne Karr Charitable Foundation and Meridian Healthcare and other organizations for the 7th Annual AJGA Junior All Star Golf Tournament to be held at Mill Creek Golf Course. The four-year sponsorship agreement includes $25,000.00 per year and succeeds the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation who held the 2018 – 2021 tournament sponsor title. Since the events inception, the AJGA Junior All Star Tournament has had a financial impact of around $2,000,000.00 in hotel stays, dining, shopping, and included over $70,000.00+ towards local charities.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
East Palestine man accused of emailing death threat to Gov. DeWine

A Columbiana County man, unhappy with the state of the economy, is in trouble for allegedly threatening the life of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for a second time. Anthony Kelly of East Palestine will celebrate his 34th birthday on Saturday awaiting a court appearance on a charge of telecommunications harassment.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
OVI checkpoint to be conducted in Mahoning County Friday night

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced on Thursday that it will be conducting an OVI checkpoint during Friday evening somewhere in Mahoning County. Specific details on the checkpoint including the location and time will be announced at a later time. In addition, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
New Struther's fire station construction underway after delay

Nearly three years after Struthers taxpayers voted yes for a $2 million-dollar bond levy to build a brand-new fire station, construction is now underway to replace the current station built in 1939. The city said the project was delayed once the pandemic hit, and they did select an architect in...
STRUTHERS, OH
Hubbard manufacturing company to relocate headquarters to Ravenna

Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has announced on Wednesday that Boston Group will be relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Hubbard to Ravenna. ICP Vice President of Leasing and Acquisitions, Austin Semarjian says this move will bring important new jobs to Ohio and the city of Ravenna. "Our goal is...
RAVENNA, OH

