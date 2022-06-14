Morning Rundown

Youngstown, Ohio: Mill Creek MetroParks is excited to announce a multi-year title sponsorship agreement with the Mercy Health Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, Farmers Trust and the Howard and Jeanne Karr Charitable Foundation and Meridian Healthcare and other organizations for the 7th Annual AJGA Junior All Star Golf Tournament to be held at Mill Creek Golf Course. The four-year sponsorship agreement includes $25,000.00 per year and succeeds the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation who held the 2018 – 2021 tournament sponsor title. Since the events inception, the AJGA Junior All Star Tournament has had a financial impact of around $2,000,000.00 in hotel stays, dining, shopping, and included over $70,000.00+ towards local charities.

