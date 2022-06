Worry about nation, not grievances USA Today writer Tim Swarens seeks to answer the question that no one but the colleague mentioned in his June 5 column is asking: Why are Republicans so angry? He goes on to provide the usual litany of right wing tropes about what pitiful victims of liberal harassment Republicans have been. Hollywood! The media! Public school teachers! Liberal professors! The least conservatives could do is come up with new reasons for their...

POLITICS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO