Iowa State

DOT traffic counts show impact of gas prices

 5 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – The report on vehicle travel from the D-O-T is showing some impact on the state roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. “We did see in April an...

Iowa joins radio tracking network to spy on migrating birds, bugs, bats

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa is now part of an international network of radio receiver stations, stretching from Canada to South America, tracking long-distance migration patterns of birds, bats and insects. Anna Buckardt Thomas, an avian ecologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s called the Motus Wildlife Tracking System, “motus” being the Latin word for movement.
IOWA STATE
IEDA Board approves assistance for six companies, award for a service provider supporting entrepreneurs

June 17, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for six Iowa companies, which will assist in the creation of 640 jobs and result in nearly $265 million in new capital investment for the state. These projects are located in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Hampton, Osage and Red Oak. The board also approved a grant through the Entrepreneurial Investment Award program.
RED OAK, IA
IWD director says labor market has moved out of pandemic recovery

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month in May. The rate is now two-point-seven percent compared to three percent in April. Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend, says 50-thousand more people have jobs compared to one year ago. “Just in the past month, we’ve had over 10-thousand more I was returning to work, or finding work in May versus the number in April,” Townsend says. “We’re also seeing an increase in our labor force participation number, which is a really good indication, you know that people are coming back into the workforce.”
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s largest food pantry sees demand rocket 68% from last year’s high

(Radio Iowa) – After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45-percent increase in clients. “We started to feel it then, but then May was when we really felt a large impact,” Webb says. “There was about a 68% increase.”
DES MOINES, IA
Critical need for blood donors rises with the heat index

(Radio Iowa) – The recent heat wave is apparently keeping some Iowa blood donors from giving the gift of life. Danielle West, with LifeServe Blood Center, says while they normally have a three-to-five-day supply of all blood types on the shelves, the supply has dwindled to less than a one-day supply. “Truly right now, we are low in every blood type and we’re lower than we have been in quite some time,” West says. “The first part of the year has been really tough for us we haven’t seen a lot of blood donors come out and our inventory is really, really low — dangerously low at this point.”
IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties in response to recent severe weather. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of this severe weather. In...
IOWA STATE
Governor signs unemployment, childcare bills

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law today (Thursday). One shortens the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment from 26 weeks to 16. It also requires the unemployed to take a lower-paying job more quickly. Reynolds argued that the safety net instituted during the pandemic was leading people to not take jobs, thereby worsening the workforce shortage.
IOWA STATE
Breaking News!: Iowa SUPCO overturns right to abortion decision

(Updated/Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling on the Constitutional Right to Abortion. The Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. This ruling came after the Supreme Court reviewed the 24-hour waiting period for abortion that was passed in 2020. Planned Parenthood said the law was not legal under the 2018 court ruling. But the Supreme Court disagreed. The ruling says the Iowa Constitution is silent on the specific terms “abortion” and “pregnancy.” The High Court says there is no support for Planned Parenthood’s reading that the due process clause of the Consitution provides a fundamental protection for abortion.
IOWA STATE
ACLU responds to abortion ruling

(Radio Iowa) – Representatives from the A-C-L-U of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today (Friday) in reaction to the Supreme Court decision on abortion. A-C-L-U of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a devastating reversal of prior precedent. “The Iowa Supreme Court did not get rid of all constitutional protection for abortion rights today,” she says.
IOWA STATE
Iowans are honored in this year’s round of Character Counts awards on July 29th

(Altoona, Iowa; Radio Iowa) – An organization and a school in Atlantic are among the winners set to be recognized next month, in Ankeny. Individual Iowans and organizations that display the six pillars of good character are being honored at the annual Iowa Character Awards. Des Moines is the global headquarters for Character Counts. Hilary Ortman, spokeswoman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, says the goal is to develop ethical leaders throughout the world while strengthening lives and transforming communities. “We are really honored to annually recognize deserving recipients from across the state in a variety of categories,” Ortman says, “including youth and adults, citizen of character, educator of character, school, athletic team, business, organization, community, and really bring to the forefront the importance of good character and the impact it makes on Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
Supreme Court ruling on abortion expected today

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to release a key decision on abortion today(Friday). The ruling involves the 24-hour abortion waiting period passed in 2020 and struck down by a lower court last year based on a 2018 State Supreme Court opinion that said Iowa’s Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. That effectively keeps the Legislature from enacting any restrictions on abortion.
IOWA STATE

