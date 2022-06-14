Seb Alvarez of Meth leaves his comfort zone in noise-centric collective Virgin Mother

Lots of behind-the-scenes news in Chicago theater, and some well-deserved plaudits to note as well this week!. At the Tony Awards this past Sunday, longtime Chicago sound designer and composer Mikhail Fiksel took home the top prize for his work on Lucas Hnath’s drama Dana H., which ran locally at the Goodman in fall of 2019. Deirdre O’Connell, who was in the Goodman production, also won best actress in a play for her performance, which required her to lip-synch throughout to recordings of Hnath’s mother recounting her harrowing experience as a victim of kidnapping many years ago. As noted in a post-award interview, Fiksel played a bigger role in the creation process, working closely with Hnath, O’Connell, and director Les Waters, than is usual for a sound designer. The Tony Awards made an ill-advised decision to drop the category in 2014, but reversed themselves and restored the sound design award in 2018 after widespread protests; that situation led in part to the creation of the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association. Former Chicagoan Lindsay Jones has been one of the artists active in its creation and administration.

