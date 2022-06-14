ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seb Alvarez of Meth leaves his comfort zone in noise-centric collective Virgin Mother

By Brad Cohan
Cover picture for the articleChicago group Meth are known for their big and burly scorched-earth mash-up of mathcore, noise rock, and ambient music, which they execute with surgical precision. At the center of their dissonant sprawl is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Seb Alvarez, who started Meth as a solo project before developing the current six-piece iteration....

Listen to The Ben Joravsky Show

Enior writer Ben Joravsky riffs on the day’s stories with his celebrated humor, insight, and honesty, and interviews politicians, activists, journalists and other political know-it-alls. Presented by the Chicago Reader, the show is available by 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at chicagoreader.com/joravsky—or wherever you get your podcasts. Don’t miss Oh, What a Week!–the Friday feature in which Ben & producer Dennis (aka, Dr. D.) review the week’s top stories. Also, bonus interviews drop on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
Building an opera in the waiting room

Editor’s note: Coco Picard spoke to Chicago artist and School of the Art Institute of Chicago assistant professor Anna Martine Whitehead in early June. The comic above captures moments of their conversation. Text from the comic is transcribed here to ease readability. Performance maker Anna Martine Whitehead has been...
Juneteenth, Pride, and legacies

Many ways to celebrate and honor Juneteenth this week, as well as other outdoor and indoor gatherings and events—check it out!. Roman Villarreal, a self-taught artist born in 1950 and raised in the area called The Bush on Chicago’s southeast side is being celebrated with his first major retrospective solo exhibition, “Roman Villarreal: South Chicago Legacies,” which opens today at Intuit: the Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art (756 N. Milwaukee). Villarreal works in sculpture using a variety of materials, including marble, limestone, lead, and alabaster. His work is informed by a full life: an early stint in a local gang, followed by service in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War; his Mexican-American heritage, and his career working in Chicago’s steel mills, where after work he made sculptures with any materials he could find. The exhibition runs through January of next year, and Intuit offers free admission and extended visiting hours this weekend: today until 8 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM-6 PM. Ticketed reservations are required for entry. (SCJ)
Tonys, tech awards, and terpsichore

Lots of behind-the-scenes news in Chicago theater, and some well-deserved plaudits to note as well this week!. At the Tony Awards this past Sunday, longtime Chicago sound designer and composer Mikhail Fiksel took home the top prize for his work on Lucas Hnath’s drama Dana H., which ran locally at the Goodman in fall of 2019. Deirdre O’Connell, who was in the Goodman production, also won best actress in a play for her performance, which required her to lip-synch throughout to recordings of Hnath’s mother recounting her harrowing experience as a victim of kidnapping many years ago. As noted in a post-award interview, Fiksel played a bigger role in the creation process, working closely with Hnath, O’Connell, and director Les Waters, than is usual for a sound designer. The Tony Awards made an ill-advised decision to drop the category in 2014, but reversed themselves and restored the sound design award in 2018 after widespread protests; that situation led in part to the creation of the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association. Former Chicagoan Lindsay Jones has been one of the artists active in its creation and administration.
