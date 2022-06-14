Wahoos Weekly: After series split on road, Blue Wahoos back home to face Smokies

The Blue Wahoos had another wild ending on a Sunday to finish a week-long series , but this time it went the other way.

The Birmingham Barons tied the game three times after the eighth inning, before scoring a pair of runs in the 12th inning for a 7-6 walkoff win at Regions Field in Birmingham. After a pair of memorable walk-off home wins these past few weeks, this loss may have been the Blue Wahoos toughest of the season.

The setback caused a split in the six-game series and prevented a chance for the Blue Wahoos to further extend their lead in the Southern League South Division, after Montgomery and Mississippi both lost.

The Blue Wahoos (28-24) now head into a home series against the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, with a three-and-a-half game lead on Biloxi, four games up on Montgomery and four-and-a-half games up on Mississippi. There are 12 games (2 series) left in the first half of the season with the division winners on each side qualifying for the playoffs in September.

The Smokies are in their own chase in the league’s North Division. They trail the Rocket City Trash Pandas by two games.

Last week recap

June 7 – A.J. Ladwig earned his first win with the Miami Marlins organization and his Blue Wahoos teammates blasted their way to a 10-1 win against the Barons in the series opening game. Ladwig went six innings and allowed just an unearned run with his best performance since joining the team on May 25.

Ray-Patrick Didder hit a solo homer and Luis Aviles Jr. hit a three-run bomb an inning later in the third. Troy Johnston and Paul McIntosh continued the scoring in the middle innings with RBI doubles.

June 9 – After the June 8 game on Wednesday was halted by rain after three innings, the Blue Wahoos and Barons split a doubleheader in two 7-inning games. The first game was resumed in the fourth inning and Birmingham broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer off reliever Anthony Maldonado before going on for a 5-1 win. The Blue Wahoos Eury Perez had started the game Wednesday and allowed just one hit before the rain hit and his once-a-week start was cut short.

In the second game, Johnston powered the Blue Wahoos to an 8-5 win with a go-ahead 3-run homer in the seventh inning. New addition Norel Gonzalez hit a 3-run homer in the game as well that was pivotal. Eli Villalobos earned his third win in relief.

June 10 – The Blue Wahoos staged their biggest comeback to get their third win of the series. Trailing 8-1 after three innings, they rallied for a 9-8 win They began the comeback with a solo homer from Aviles Jr. in the fourth inning, then an RBI triple from Didder later in that inning. A throwing error cut the deficit to 8-5 in the fifth inning. Paul McIntosh then hit a two-run double in the sixth, then scored on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly by Aviles Jr. completed the four-run rally in that inning.

The Blue Wahoos got outstanding bullpen work from Josh Simpson, Dylan Bice and Colton Hock to preserve the lead and win.

June 11 –Jeff Lindgren was outstanding on the mound, tying a career-high with seven innings pitched and no runs allowed, but Birmingham rallied in the eighth inning against Andrew McInvale for a 5-1 win.

June 12 – Cody Mincey put the Blue Wahoos in position to take the series with a strong six innings, but the Blue Wahoos bullpen faltered for a second time in the 12-inning loss. The Blue Wahoos trailed 2-1 in the seventh but rallied for three runs behind Johnston’s 2-run double.

And then the game got crazy. The Blue Wahoos carried leads three times and could not finish off the Barons. With two outs in the 10th, a fielding error prevented Colton Hock from closing out the game and it forced more extra innings that eventually led to the one-run loss.

This week

The Blue Wahoos have not played the Tennessee Smokies in three years. After the 2020 season was wiped out, along with all of minor league baseball, due to the ongoing coronavirus, the two teams did not meet in 2021 during an abbreviated 120-game schedule.

With the Smokies, located outside of Knoxville, Tenn, being the longest trip, it was determined the teams would not play that season.

The Smokies were in Biloxi last week, splitting a six-game series with the Shuckers and four of those games decided by two runs or less.

WAHOOS NOTABLES

Aviles elivated

Infielder Luis Aviles Jr. is now with Triple-A Jacksonville after leaving the Blue Wahoos prior to Saturday’s game in Birmingham. He was batting .267 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 46 games. His 14 doubles were tied for the team lead. This is his second chance at Triple-A, having played a game at that level in 2021 as member of the Los Angeles Angels organization. .145

Johnston prowess

Infielder Troy Johnston continues to be the Blue Wahoos hottest hitter. He was named the Southern League Player of the Week for the past week. He entered Sunday’s game batting .456 with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI in previous 16 games. Five of Johnston’s six home runs this season have occurred in June.

Youth served

While on the road last week, the Blue Wahoos partnered with Major League Baseball to host a first round of the Pitch/Hit/Run competition at Blue Wahoos Stadium for ages 14-under.

The youth players arrived early Saturday morning at the ballpark and competed in three different stations. There will be four winners announced in each of the boys and girls categories with the winners heading to Atlanta later this summer for the regional finals. The winners there go on to the World Series site to compete in October.

Pennant race

There are now 12 games left on the Blue Wahoos schedule for the first half of the Southern League season. The first-half winner qualifies for the post-season playoffs in late September against the second-half winner.

The Blue Wahoos will end the first half in Biloxi in a rematch series against the Shuckers on June 21-26 that will likely decide the division race.

Because no team will have played the same number of games due to Covid-19 issues and weather postponements, the standings will be determined by winning percentage.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS

(Prior To Games On June 14)

NORTH DIVISION

Rocket City Trash Pandas – 34-23

Tennessee Smokies – 32-25

Chattanooga Lookouts – 30-27

Birmingham Barons 22-35

SOUTH DIVISION

Pensacola Blue Wahoos – 28-24

Biloxi Shuckers – 26-29

Montgomery Biscuits – 23-27

Mississippi Braves -- 26-31

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

