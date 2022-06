Tron’s TRX token rose as much as 27% in the past 24 hours as its ecosystem stablecoin decentralized USD (USDD) inched closer to its intended $1 peg. TronDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that oversees development on Tron, said in a Wednesday tweet that it sent over $120 million worth of USD coin (USDC) to Binance to “purchase TRX,” creating buying pressure among traders. The DAO later sent another $100 million for the TRX purchase, it said in a separate tweet.

