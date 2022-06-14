ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves extend win streak to 12; lose Ozzie Albies to foot fracture

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q6aj_0gA8lWL100

The Atlanta Braves topped the Washington Nationals 9-5 for their 12 straight win, longest win streak since they won 14 straight in 2013, but the victory did not come without a cost.

Ozzie Albies left the game after injuring his foot on a swing and the Braves later confirmed the extent of the injury.

Orlando Arcia entered the game when Albies left and did go on to have a hit and a walk through the rest of the game.

Listen to 92.9 The Game all day long by clicking here

Orlando Arcia is a solid fill-in for Albies until he is able to return. Arcia is batting .313 on the season and has a home run and four doubles in 48 at-bats this season. The Braves are also likely to call up another middle infielder, possibly Kramer Robertson, Phil Gosselin, or Ryan Goins, but could opt to give Braden Shewmake a chance as well.

The timeline for Albies return has not been determined yet as the Braves should get further information on the extent of the injury today.

Download the Audacy App today to your smart device!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
92.9 The Game

The World Cup is coming to Atlanta!

Exiting news surrounding the 2026 World Cup came down on Thursday. Atlanta was announced as one of the host cities for the global event! Atlanta United Broadcaster and 92.9 The Game’s own Mike Conti joined Dukes & Bell to discuss the monumental event
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy