Braves extend win streak to 12; lose Ozzie Albies to foot fracture
The Atlanta Braves topped the Washington Nationals 9-5 for their 12 straight win, longest win streak since they won 14 straight in 2013, but the victory did not come without a cost.
Ozzie Albies left the game after injuring his foot on a swing and the Braves later confirmed the extent of the injury.
Orlando Arcia entered the game when Albies left and did go on to have a hit and a walk through the rest of the game.
Orlando Arcia is a solid fill-in for Albies until he is able to return. Arcia is batting .313 on the season and has a home run and four doubles in 48 at-bats this season. The Braves are also likely to call up another middle infielder, possibly Kramer Robertson, Phil Gosselin, or Ryan Goins, but could opt to give Braden Shewmake a chance as well.
The timeline for Albies return has not been determined yet as the Braves should get further information on the extent of the injury today.
