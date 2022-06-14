Santa Rosa gears up for first election since sweeping reform was passed last year

Santa Rosa County elections officials are gearing up to make changes ahead of the 2022 Election Day, which marks the first major election since the Florida Legislature passed a large-scale reform of election processes last year.

Two core aspects of SB 90 , which was passed in May of last year , altered protocol around using drop boxes to vote and necessitated a method of recording turnout data electronically.

Rather than using 24/7-type drop boxes, the ballot units will now be available only during early voting hours and must have a person monitoring the unit.

The new law also specifies timeline parameters around when the boxes must be emptied.

Regarding this change specifically, Santa Rosa’s Supervisor of Elections Tappie Villane said the county was already following this process.

“All of our (drop) boxes are always manned by a staff member and or poll worker. So, we don't have a box that's just in a parking lot somewhere,” Villane said.

Villane clarified however, that for people who want to vote by mail , that process will look a little different. In addition to providing their name, address and date of birth, people are now required to provide their Florida driver's license number, Florida ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

“So those will be additional pieces of information someone would have to provide us with. Also, any request made this year for a vote-by-mail ballot is only good for one election cycle. It used to be for two election cycles,” Villane said.

Election Day prep in Santa Rosa County

The new requirements also mandate each supervisor provide live voter turnout data, which must be updated a least once an hour on Election Day.

That data will be made available on the supervisor’s website and be provided to the state’s Division of Elections.

That live, hourly update requirement initially posed issues for precincts in some of Santa Rosa’s more rural areas.

“We were worried about the Munson precinct, which is at the Blackwater Baptist Church, because there is very limited signal out there,” said Lindsey McKinney, poll worker coordinator in Santa Rosa.

McKinney said, because of the internet access concern, there were discussions taking place over moving the polling location to a spot around 30 minutes away from Blackwater Baptist Church.

Ultimately, the Supervisor of Elections office partnered with the county’s Emergency Management Services, which will set up equipment on Election Day to ensure the necessary internet capability is available.

“What we needed to do was just find a way to get those connections. And they had them. They had had a way to do that. But it's not a problem that we anticipated having. There’s never been a signal out there,” McKinney said, adding that finding a solution without moving the location was a relief.

In Escambia County, Supervisor of Elections David Stafford told the News Journal he does not recall any serious concerns over rural precincts’ internet access. He said they have been using an electronic poll book for several years now and he expects the office should be ready to communicate with the state.

Traditionally, voting jurisdictions used paper poll books with a list of eligible voters. These electronic poll books can accomplish this with much more ease. Santa Rosa started using these electronic poll books in some form since 2014. But it was not until 2020 that they were used across the county.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa gears up for first election since sweeping reform was passed last year