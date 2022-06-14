ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Dinner on the Grounds helps put food on the table of hundreds of hungry Pensacola families

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

The Pensacola community recently came together to raise more than half a million dollars for hungry families.

On April 14, Heart of Pensacola held its Dinner on the Grounds fundraising event and was able to raise over $530,000 to combat food insecurity in Pensacola.

Peter and Katrina Mougey, the American Heart Association and other local leaders teamed up last year to co-found Heart of Pensacola to tackle local issues of health and nutrition. The Mougeys created Dinner on the Grounds, a meal modeled after a 1930s farm-to-table gathering, to bring the community together amid the racial reckoning happening in the country in 2020.

Peter, an attorney at the Levin Papantonio Rafferty Law Firm, said this was one of the largest financial turnouts he has ever seen in Pensacola.

“It shows that our community is extremely caring and generous and recognizes the importance of everyone doing well in our community and that starts with basic human needs like access to good nutrition,” Mougey said. “So I was moved by the generosity that night. I never expected it to be this huge of a success.”

The fundraiser brought together more than 300 people who broke out their checkbooks for live auction events and raffles. In addition to the $530,000 raised the night of the event, supporters raised over $350,000 in cash and $500,000 in in-kind donations over the six months leading up to the main fundraiser.

The grand total came to almost $1.4 million. The money raised will stay with the Heart of Pensacola for the direct purchase of healthy foods, which will then go to community partners recipients.

According to Heart of Pensacola, 75% of the children in Escambia County qualify for free or reduced lunches, 62% of Escambia County residents live in “food deserts," and 35% of people with low incomes also experience low access to healthy foods.

Heart of Pensacola collaborated with Baptist Hospital, Health & Hope Clinic, Community Health Northwest Florida and the Studer Community Institute to provide close to 1,000 boxes of fresh produce, fruit, vegetables and whole grains, which are distributed to families by Manna Food Pantries.

Additionally, Heart of Pensacola partnered with schools for the Backpack Project, which on Fridays provides students with a backpack full of healthy foods to last them through the weekend. They organization assists approximately 500 kids each week, and funds from Dinner on the Grounds will be used to expand the program.

Dinner on the Grounds makes differences in children's lives

Inger Berg, development director for the American Heart Association, said that feeding children in schools will help with their future development.

“It's really difficult to go to school on an empty stomach and hungry. You're not ready to learn when you're in that situation, so this is also a workforce development component,” Berg said. “We're able to to make sure kids are not hungry, they have full bellies, and their bodies and their brain are properly nourished and they're are in a position to learn and reach capacity, graduate from high school, go on to trade school or college and become productive members of the workforce and our community.”

For Mougey, all of this could not have been done without the collaboration of the community members, volunteers and organizations who care about their community and want to end the generational problem of food insecurity within Pensacola.

“This shows how many community partners we have getting behind this event and the cause, and the money we've raised is going to go a long way with us using all these channels to really make a difference in the community,” Mougey said.

