ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Music, food and fun: Here’s what’s planned for Sheboygan's Juneteenth celebration

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40J9qR_0gA8lCvj00

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan’s 2022 Juneteenth celebration will be “even bigger and better this year,” says Black American Community Outreach President Michael Thomas.

The celebration will be the second hosted by BACO, which became a nonprofit in the fall of 2020 .

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Sheboygan’s first Juneteenth celebration was held in 2020 .

This year’s holiday marks 157 years since Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 — about two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation — freeing an estimated 250,000 Black Americans enslaved in Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5LBA_0gA8lCvj00

“Juneteenth is a special day for all of us, all Americans period, and I think that everybody should take time to celebrate it — just like they celebrate all the other holidays throughout the year,” Thomas said. “Juneteenth is just as important.”

More: Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom from slavery. But it didn't mean freedom for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oO9WF_0gA8lCvj00

This year’s celebration will be at Kiwanis Park from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The free, family-friendly event will feature live performances and speakers, including poets and a pastor’s special Father’s Day message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vESMx_0gA8lCvj00

The event will have a variety of entertainment, such as a dunk tank, a children’s village, a basketball tournament and boxing, as well as food and community resources.

As part of the Juneteenth celebration, comedian Kelly Kelz will perform at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan at 7 p.m.

The Kelly Kellz show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at weillcenter.com , by phone at 920-208-3243 or in person at the box office, 826 N. Eighth St., Sheboygan.

“We’re just providing a jam-packed fun day,” Thomas said. “It will be full of excitement.”

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Music, food and fun: Here’s what’s planned for Sheboygan's Juneteenth celebration

Comments / 0

Related
wctc.edu

MEDIA ALERT: WCTC Pewaukee, Waukesha campuses closed Thursday, June 16

MEDIA ALERT – PEWAUKEE, Wis. (Thursday, June 16, 2022) – All on-campus afternoon and evening classes and activities are canceled at Waukesha County Technical College – Pewaukee and Waukesha campuses – today, Thursday, June 16, due to a power outage. Those who are taking virtual classes...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking near 60th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 17 near 60th and Silver Spring. It happened at approximately 8:20 a.m. Police say the victim was walking when shots were fired, and he was struck. The victim, a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Texas State
Sheboygan, WI
Society
City
Sheboygan, WI
whby.com

Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Double homicide near 37th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and killed in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood Friday night, June 17. FOX6 News spoke with neighbors who say the recent gun violence makes them afraid to go outside at night. One woman said she would move out if she could. "My little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WISN

After another day, searchers have found no sign of missing men

MILWAUKEE — After a full day of searching, there is still no sign of the two men who went into rushing water Monday to save a 10-year-old boy. "We have covered every accessible portion of this river (Kinnickinnic) from 31st and KK to the lake four times today — on foot, on a boat, anyway we could get to it, we have covered those areas. We have had no luck in that search today," Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday evening.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Juneteenth Celebration#Local Life#Localevent#Sheboygan Sheboygan#Baco#Black Americans
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oconomowoc golf ball-sized hail destroys roofs

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Neighbors in Oconomowoc are assessing the damage of the hail storm Friday, June 10. One company said roofs need to be replaced as a result of the damage. "It looked like there were golf balls all over the driveway," said Nick Prindle. The storm left a trail...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin severe storms knocked down trees, blocking roads

TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. - Severe storms Monday afternoon caused damage across southeast Wisconsin and knocked out power for tens of thousands. A FOX6 viewer shared photos showing a window smashed over at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. A spokesman said that was the only damage they were aware of. FOX6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 sucked into Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th & Loomis

MILWAUKEE - A child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37, were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, they had not been found. According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated an 11-year-old boy slipped...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPD drainage tunnel rescue update

A child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37, were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening. As of 9:30 p.m., they had not been found.
KRMG

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

750
Followers
229
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy