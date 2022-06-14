ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Thirty-two Sarasota County high school seniors earned a free year of college

By Steven Walker, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

Thirty-two Sarasota County seniors will receive a year's worth of Florida Prepaid College Foundation scholarships, which will cover 30 credit hours at Florida's state college tuition rate, as winners of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County's  "Jumpstart Your Future!" scholarship awards, the nonprofit announced Monday.

The award is valued at $110,000, according to a foundation press release.

The winners will also have the opportunity to attend three workshops on financial aid, life skills, and career exploration to help prepare for life after high school.

“We’re so proud of these remarkable students,” said Jennifer Vigne, the foundation's president and CEO. “We are honored to provide this opportunity to high school seniors who most need extra support to realize their dreams of a college degree.”

The students who received the scholarship:

Booker High School

Chloe Sebiro

Victoria Ventura-Toledo

Florida Virtual School

Rheann Ward

North Port High School

Brittany Rork

Ericka Delva

Kaian Dougherty

Kayleigh Soler

Lauren Hetzer

Madison Christian

Nicholas Pacheco

Riverview High School

Dasha Pushkanova

Evelina Khaybullina

Isabella Moreno

Janice Grantley

Julianna Syros

Kysmet Fiallo

Reyes Wilson

Riley Kuhn

Zarina Puppato

Sarasota High School

Ana De Luna-Aguinaga

Jesse Bogdanov

Joshua Etienne

Kailea Kuzma

Koby Truong

Maky Quimbaya

Salvador Castaneda

Sarasota Military Academy

Michael Pierre

Suncoast Polytech High School

Jasiel Ramirez

Venice High School

Dmitry Kholyusev

Katrina Couch

MingLu Zhang

Sephena Jackson

