Cold case: Trial begins today for Cantonment man who allegedly murdered wife in 2001

A man accused of murdering his wife in 2001 is having his day in court almost two decades later.

Gregory Malarik's jury trial began Tuesday, more than a year after he was arrested on March 6, 2020, for allegedly murdering his wife, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik, who was found dead in a Cantonment Winn Dixie parking lot on Sept. 22, 2001.

Malarik, who was a Navy civilian employee, was initially charged with second-degree murder, but is currently being tried for first-degree premeditated murder based on evidence found over the course of the investigation.

Sherri Malarik's death was ruled to be homicide when an autopsy found two gunshot wounds to her head made by two .25-caliber bullets. Witnesses told authorities Greg Malarik possessed a .25-caliber weapon, but the gun was never located.

According to defense attorney Chris Crawford, bullet fragments found in the vehicle were never tested for DNA.

Nearly two decades after the body was found, detectives interviewed multiple children in the Malarik household who claimed they saw Greg Malarik call Sherri Malarik into the backyard the night of her death.

His arrest report notes that after Greg and Sherri went to the backyard, a child heard the audible "sound of a 'pop' similar to a firecracker, after which (Greg) Malarik came back inside and immediately took a shower and changed clothes."

The child then watched Greg Malarik walk out of the house and return 10 to 15 minutes later, which is sufficient time to drive the victim to the Winn Dixie parking lot where she was found, according to the report.

Investigators believe that Malarik's girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Spohn, followed him to Winn Dixie to leave his wife's van and give him a ride back to the family home.

The children told investigators that Spohn stopped by the house the night of Sherri's death to return a lawnmower, but investigators later determined Greg and Spohn were having an affair.

Spohn was interviewed in 2001 during the investigation, again in 2002 and again on March 6, 2020, the day Greg was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service .

Investigators said Spohn “gave testimony that was inconsistent with her original statement, leading investigators to further believe that the lawnmower return was a cover story, when the actual purpose of (her) being at the house (was) to assist in the homicide and/or destruction of evidence which had been pre-planned, possibly for several months (as indicated by the previous emails),” according to the report.

According to the defense and prosecuting attorneys, Spohn was given immunity for any actions she may have taken in connection with the death and will be testifying during the trial.

Tuesday saw Malarik's children and Sherri's family testify before the jury. A major issue at trial will likely be possible inconsistencies among statements and testimony over the past two decades.

Malarik's trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.

