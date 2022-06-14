ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to showcase your bilingual skills to get a job (or a promotion)

By Daniel Spielberger
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most daunting aspects of jumping into the job market is presenting your background and skills effectively on your résumé, cover letter, and in interviews. In addition to highlighting your proficiency in specific platforms and tools, you also need to think about how other experiences—even ones you may take...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fast Company

Could redefining the entry-level worker be the answer to the Great Resignation?

Entry-level workers have always required a high-level of training and supervision, but many companies have been unable to successfully adapt these employees’ onboarding processes for a remote environment. For entry-level employees, communicating with managers and building camaraderie with their team have become more difficult. With HR teams under more...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

This is the key to reaching all the generations with your hiring strategy

We’ve spent so much time over the past two years analyzing the way companies and offices have been disrupted by COVID-19 that we’ve lost sight of the fact that, for the first time in history, five generations are together in the workforce. Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2010, quietly began launching careers in 2020, entering workplaces that had been completely upended by a global pandemic. Today, it’s not unusual for Gen Zers to work alongside millennials, Gen Xers, Baby Boomers, and even a few folks from the “Silent Generation” of workers born before 1945. As companies attempt to restructure and rebuild in the wake of COVID-19 and the Great Resignation, employers must understand that each generation represented in today’s workforce has different expectations that affect their job satisfaction and retention rates. These disparate worker demands are easy to see when it comes to the workplace benefits each generation most values.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

15 ideas to cultivate an open mindset for change in the workplace

Building a culture of adaptability among leadership and staff starts with clarity and transparency about the company’s objectives if you want to get everyone on board from the top down. As you train and encourage your team to be fearless about facing challenges, they will become much more resilient...
JOBS
Inc.com

How to Leverage Main Character Energy to Attract and Retain Young Workers

Blame social media. Blame their over-encouraging parents. Blame the string of crises they have lived through in their still-short lives. But Gens Y and Z are increasingly viewing themselves as the protagonists in their own life stories. Employers that take a largely dim view of this growing trend do so at their own peril. Savvy, winning organizations, though, are those that recognize the motivation behind this very intentional mindset and that take care to write themselves into these scripts in a very positive way.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Bilingual#A Translator#Working Language#Americans#Non English
HackerNoon

Remote IT Mentoring and How to Use it for Effective Collaboration

I’ve been mentoring people for IT roles for a long time. At first, these were friends or work colleagues who were asking me some job-related questions. When I started my blog, I got more systematic about finding mentees — I need more contact with people similar to my readers so that I can write relevant articles. In the past six months, I’ve met with about 10 people. With some, it was a one-off consultation; with others, we continued for some time. In this article, I share my current collaboration plan to make sure mentees can progress with their goals and that our time is spent efficiently.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
CNBC

How companies are shifting their office spend to lure reluctant workers back

As companies navigate having both in-office and at-home workers, the role of the traditional office is being reconsidered. Having less people in an office every day could mean cutting space, but those spaces need to better suit the workforce of today, executives say. How that experience evolves could be the...
TRAVEL
Fast Company

Admitting what you don’t know is key to effective leadership

Old notions die hard. Over two decades teaching business students and coaching executives, I’ve seen firsthand how outdated notions of leadership still persist. Leaders are imagined to always be in control and ready with the right answer. Leaders are often idealized in the media, our educational systems, and our...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

6 ways to make meetings more inclusive for introverts

As many companies grapple with getting their teams back in the office and others opt to try a hybrid model, you can be sure that the introverts among them are not thrilled. Since introversion and extroversion exist on a spectrum, many of us possess both tendencies. Those of us who identify as mostly introverted are estimated to make up somewhere between 33% to 50% of the population, which means there are likely a few of these folks on your team feeling an enormous amount of anxiety right now just thinking about your next meeting.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
foodlogistics.com

Publicly Held Supply Chain Organizations Lead the Way with Representation of People of Color

The company is publicly held, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc. and the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). In fact, people of color make up 35% of the overall supply chain workforce in publicly held companies and 13% of vice presidents. For supply chain organizations in privately held companies, people of color make up 30% of the overall workforce, and 7% of vice presidents.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Why trust is the ultimate key to success

Companies run fast to be first to market, or at least to be in the fast pack creating new markets. While you are sprinting there, build trustworthiness into your product or service now. As technology advances, never has trust been more important. There are three reasons for this. First, from...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

11 ways to develop a stronger client relationship

Your ability and willingness to understand your client’s wants and needs are essential if you want to remain in business and continue to build a solid foundation for your brand. But, remember that maintaining a reliable reputation in the industry has everything to do with human relationships and how you treat the people you interact with on a daily basis.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Fast Company’s 8th annual Innovation Festival adds new speakers, panels

Fast Company‘s 8th annual Innovation Festival returns to New York City on September 19-22. The theme of this year’s festival, “Innovation Unbound,” highlights business leaders and creatives who are unleashing creativity and innovation to reshape our modern world and the potential for future growth. New speakers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

Why having a crisis communications team matters

When a crisis occurs, there’s no time to waste. You must act fast and decisively, and you must have a plan of action. You should also have a team of trained crisis PR pros who can implement your crisis PR plan once it is mapped out. Organizations that don’t...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy