How to showcase your bilingual skills to get a job (or a promotion)

We’ve spent so much time over the past two years analyzing the way companies and offices have been disrupted by COVID-19 that we’ve lost sight of the fact that, for the first time in history, five generations are together in the workforce. Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2010, quietly began launching careers in 2020, entering workplaces that had been completely upended by a global pandemic. Today, it’s not unusual for Gen Zers to work alongside millennials, Gen Xers, Baby Boomers, and even a few folks from the “Silent Generation” of workers born before 1945. As companies attempt to restructure and rebuild in the wake of COVID-19 and the Great Resignation, employers must understand that each generation represented in today’s workforce has different expectations that affect their job satisfaction and retention rates. These disparate worker demands are easy to see when it comes to the workplace benefits each generation most values.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO