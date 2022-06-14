ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The “Inside-Out” Cheeseburger Guaranteed to Make You King of the Grill

InsideHook
InsideHook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GV0S8_0gA8kMnC00
The Juicy Lucy Whitmans

When Larry Kramer took his first bite of the Minnesota staple known as the Juicy Lucy, he was, in a word, “hooked.”

“I love innovation and am passionate about the culinary arts, so seeing a dish literally turned inside-out was inspiring to me,” he says. “Plus, it’s completely delicious!”

The “inside-out” cheeseburger is certainly no novelty for natives of Minneapolis, from whence Kramer took his inspiration when he first put it on the menu of his Whitmans restaurants over a decade ago. He was specifically inspired by Matt’s Bar and Grill, one of two restaurants purporting to be the first to serve up the molten-centered burger in 1954 (the other, located just up the street, is a former speakeasy known as the 5-8 Club).

At Whitmans, Kramer’s team has taken a few liberties with the original recipe, notably with the use of pimento cheese in place of the more traditional plain American, made by seasoning two types of cheddar cheese with pimentos and McClure’s Spicy Pickle juice for a kick that cuts through all that luscious richness.

“While we love the classics, we wanted to create a creative and elevated Juicy Lucy for our customers,” explains Kramer. His play on the classic certainly conquered hearts at the original Whitmans in New York City, and now, with the arrival of an outpost in Miami, it’s converting even more palates to the Minnesota staple.

“I feel like New York and Miami are the places to be if you want to consistently experience creativity when it comes to food,” Kramer says. “From fine dining to street carts, each option offers its own unique tastes and styles.”

And Miami is perhaps an even better spot for this iteration of the Juicy Lucy to find its way into the hands of some of its most stalwart fans.

“We actually have a lot of Juicy Lucy fans that visit from the Midwest in the winter months,” Kramer says. “It gives them a little taste of home while happily surprising others with something they might not have tried before.”

Juicy Lucy

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces freshly ground short rib blend
  • 1 burger bun
  • Boston lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
  • 16 ounces sharp white cheddar, grated
  • 16 ounces extra-sharp cheddar, grated
  • ½ onion, grated
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 2 (2-ounce) jars pimentos
  • ¼ cup cream cheese
  • ¼ cup mayo
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • McClure’s Spicy Pickle juice, to taste

Directions

  1. Divide the beef into two equal patties. Set aside.
  2. Combine all of the ingredients for the pimento cheese in a bowl until smooth.
  3. Measure out 1 ounce of the pimento cheese mixture, and place in the middle of one of the patties. Top with the other patty, and pinch the edges to seal until the surface is smooth. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
  4. Preheat a flat top or cast iron skillet to 475/500 degrees. Cook the patty 3 minutes per side, then lower the heat and cook for another 3 minutes to finish the burger for a total cook time of 9 to 12 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, toast the bun. Place the patty on the bun and garnish with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Serve hot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
B.R. Shenoy

Futuristic Taco Bell opens in Minnesota

“The first of its kind two-story model delivers innovative technology and design, like a proprietary vertical lift to transport iconic craveable Taco Bell menu items straight from the kitchen to fans,” writes the fast-food chain in a release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Minnesota State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis’s Owamni Wins ‘Best New Restaurant’ At James Beard Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities restaurant was named the best in the country Monday night in Chicago. Owamni in downtown Minneapolis won Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards for its “excellence in cuisine and hospitality.” (credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation ) Chef Sean Sherman had also been nominated for Best Chef Midwest, along with Petite León’s Jorge Guzmán and Union Hmong Kitchen’s Yia Vang. Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat in Milwaukee won that honor. Owamni serves Indigenous food that is native to the area to highlight Native American ingredients and traditions. A dish of smoked trout and fresh tostada is served at Owamni (credit: Stephen Maturen/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

From its butter-yellow exterior to its wide plank flooring, this quintessential Linden Hills cottage is full of charm. The main floor features a sun-filled living room with a new gas-burning fireplace and atrium doors. This leads to the front yard, a delightful separate dining room with a window seat, an updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash and pantry, a cozy office and the owner's suite with a freshly updated 3/4 bath.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Five Trails to Hike Near the Twin Cities

During the summer months, beach picnics and days at the lake are fun ways to spend the weekend. However, enjoying nature in the Twin Cities doesn’t have to stop there. For those who prefer to venture out on scenic walks or for those who like to run in the great outdoors, here are several hiking trails to try during the warmer season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Kramer
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival back to pre-pandemic operations

Life is short, take it cheesy. The Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival is back to pre-pandemic operations for its 21st event on June 24-25 in East End Park. “The [last two] annual events were both drive-thru due to the pandemic,” said Kim Beebe, executive support staff for Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce. “We’re looking forward to once again hosting the big cheese curd party fans have grown to love.”
ELLSWORTH, WI
visitroseville.com

Planning 4th of July Weekend – Things to Do

4th of July is right around the corner and it is time to start thinking about how you will celebrate. For most of us this means getting out on the lake, grilling, and watching fireworks in the evening. While these plans all sound amazing, let us give you some other ideas that you may have not considered. Make your 4th of July weekend jam packed with awesomeness!
ROSEVILLE, MN
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pimento Cheese#Burger#Cheeseburger#Sharp Cheddar Cheese#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Whitmans#American#Spicy Pickle
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Creekside Supper Club

Kitschy. Charming. Adorable. Creekside Supper Club is all of that. Perhaps the closest of the new breed of supper clubs to an actual rural Minnesota or Wisconsin supper club, Creekside plays the hits. Wood paneling, check. Curtains from your great Aunt Shirley’s house, you betcha. The only thing missing is a bunch of old guys sitting around smoking Camels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

'Super Eid' celebration planned for early July at U.S. Bank Stadium

For the first time in four years and since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands are expected to celebrate Eid Al-Adha at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. A group of 40 mosques and organizations from across the state will host the holiday on either July 9 or 10, depending on the lunar calendar. The date should be set by July 1 and attendees are asked to register for the free event.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Dragged Up Memories: A History of Twin Cities Drag

Ever since the Ichiban Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar closed in 2016, the building’s iconic, bright blue, pagoda-style roof has served only as a helpful landmark for those lost in the Loring Park neighborhood, just southwest of downtown Minneapolis. Now, even that roof is gone. By early spring...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Toys in the attic? "The Toy Scout" may give you a pretty penny for them

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- It's time to clean out and cash in on the boxes stacked up in your basements and attics.A man known as "The Toy Scout" is in the Twin Cities this week ready to buy and sell the iconic toys from your childhood.Joel Magee is a leading expert on collectible toys, from board games and vintage lunchboxes, to "Star Wars" figurines and comic books.At his Vintage Toy-Buying Show Thursday, Julie Silver brought Barbie and Ken dolls she played with in the 1960s from her home in Minnetonka.Magee examined them, their clothes, their accessories and determined them to be...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west. Official Fried...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Minneapolis meteorologist sees Jeopardy winning streak end

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic's Jeopardy! winning streak is at an end. Ahasic won six straight games before losing the match that aired Tuesday evening. He won over 160-thousand dollars and says he will use some of the money to help pay for his upcoming wedding. Ahasic had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy