Proposed Brightline Frequency Will Affect Home & Boat owners on the No. & So. Fork of the St. Lucie River. There has been recent alarming news on the high-speed Brightline rail service from Miami to Orlando. This recent news will most certainly affect boating on the river, as well as a potential decrease in home values located on the North and South Fork due to the restriction of boat travel east and west under the Roosevelt Bridge. The restriction of boating traffic might affect the homes that are on the west side of the trestle. If waterway access becomes “choked off”, then the desire to purchase a waterfront home on the North or South Fork (west of the bridge) of the St. Lucie River can cause the homes to have diminished values.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO