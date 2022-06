GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1 in 5 people in Guilford County and Winston-Salem are food insecure, and that’s way higher than most of the country. That’s why the volunteers with Out of the Garden Project are so dedicated to making sure people in the Piedmont Triad have access to the food they need. The […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO