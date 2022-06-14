ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

"Firearms" searches spike in Colorado after Uvalde shooting

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
 5 days ago
Data: Google Trends; Map: Will Chase and Jacque Schrag/Axios

New Google Trends data shows that search interest in the term "firearms" surged in nearly every congressional district in the country after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

  • In Colorado, the 8th and 5th districts appear to be the two regions most interested in the term.

Why it matters: The findings reflect intense concerns around gun violence and school safety , and foreshadow how potentially influential those issues could be in this year's midterm elections if public attention holds , Axios' Jacque Schrag and Stef Kight write .

State of play: The Uvalde shooting has renewed the political debate over guns in Colorado.

  • Since the attack, several municipalities, including Boulder and Louisville , have enacted sweeping restrictions on the sale, possession and carrying of firearms.
  • Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the state Capitol for the March for Our Lives rally, urging lawmakers to do more on gun control.

The big picture: A bipartisan group of U.S. senators reached a deal on gun safety regulations over the weekend, Axios' Alayna Treene reports .

  • The deal includes enhanced background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, funding for mental health and school safety, and state grants for "red flag" laws.
  • The package does not, however, raise the purchasing age for assault rifles to 21, nor does it require broader background checks for all ages.

Robert Crowder
4d ago

fake news basically this article is written to make people think other people are looking up firearms because if it's posted on the media others will be sure to follow what they say fact there are hundreds of gun permits issued everyday by by the government background check system so who's putting guns on the streets the very people saying their trying to stop it

Colin Arp
4d ago

usually when firearm legislation gets in the news it causes the sales to spike. The one thing Obama and Biden have over Trump is they sold more firearms than Trump could ever dream to. I love irony.

Just a Stone
4d ago

If the search keyword is up, it’s probably because People are panic buying firearms and doing their research to figure out where they can purchase one. Gun and ammo sales are at an all time high, draw your own conclusions, but I doubt they are searching to participate in the next gun buy back.

