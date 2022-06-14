ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

PHOTOS: $1.07 million house for sale in Hudson

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
Hudson Star-Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home in Troy Burne has Brazilian cherry floors and floor to ceiling windows in the living room with 18 foot ceilings. The sellers have filled this home with exquisite details. There are four spacious bedrooms upstairs with...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

From its butter-yellow exterior to its wide plank flooring, this quintessential Linden Hills cottage is full of charm. The main floor features a sun-filled living room with a new gas-burning fireplace and atrium doors. This leads to the front yard, a delightful separate dining room with a window seat, an updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash and pantry, a cozy office and the owner's suite with a freshly updated 3/4 bath.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Trip to Lake Byllesby is an adventure

On June 7, the Cannon Valley Senior Center Spring Trail Ride was on the schedule for the Mill Town Trail to Lake Byllesby. It was cloudy, cool with a chance of "nuisance rain." Do we stay or do we go?. "Let's go" was the consensus of our board members and...
CANNON FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Construction Underway on Maple Grove’s Main Street

Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Hudson, WI
Business
Hudson, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Hudson, WI
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival back to pre-pandemic operations

Life is short, take it cheesy. The Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival is back to pre-pandemic operations for its 21st event on June 24-25 in East End Park. “The [last two] annual events were both drive-thru due to the pandemic,” said Kim Beebe, executive support staff for Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce. “We’re looking forward to once again hosting the big cheese curd party fans have grown to love.”
ELLSWORTH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Windows#Housing List#Brazilian#Jack Jill
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Mess’: Gas Station Owners Struggling As Prices Rise

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers. The sign is up, the pumps are in, and the shelves are soon to be stocked at a yet-to-open Amaco in Lakeville. Rick Bohnen is a second generation owner – he owns two stores in south Minneapolis – and soon he’ll be pumping out the business here in the south metro. He says it’s pretty tough to open with prices this high. So it’s not just consumers struggling,...
LAKEVILLE, MN
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
ccxmedia.org

47 Cats Found Inside Car Recovering at Golden Valley Shelter

Golden Valley Animal Humane Society Helping Rescued Cats. The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is playing a vital role in helping dozens of cats rescued from a car at a rest stop. On Tuesday, investigators rescued 47 cats from a car that someone was living in at a rest...
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Minnesota Reformer

Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company

Desk attendants and caretakers working for the Twin Cities’ largest residential property management company announced their intent to unionize on Wednesday, joining the groundswell of labor organizing that’s rippling through the service sector. If successful, the union could include more than 250 First Service Residential employees stationed at dozens of developments across the Twin Cities […] The post Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Yes, lake weeds are worse this year; cold spring believed to be the culprit

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- So far on many Minnesota lakes, it's been the summer of weeds. From curlyleaf pondweed to native plants, everything seems to be coming up at the same time. On some bodies of water, weeds have turned into thick mats, and even when they're cleared off, more follow. "We go out there a couple times a year, and this year the weeds are definitely way worse than other years," said Jon Hamilton, a fisherman. Whether you're fishing, swimming or boating, you likely have company this summer. In parts of the state, lake weeds have taken over, invading...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

On the road this summer with the Mobile Art Gallery

The Mobile Art Gallery takes the show on the road with a group exhibition entitled “Awakening: Inspired by Interconnections,” featuring pieces from the What We Need is Here artist cohort and coordinated by guest curator Anastasia Shartin of The Phipps Center for the Arts. This exhibition explores the...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

John Guldan

John Henry Guldan, age 87 of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 14, 2022 at Our House Senior Living-River Falls Memory Care in River Falls, Wisconsin. John was born on January 28, 1935 in Rosholt, WI to Peter Nicholas and Agnes Elizabeth (Karpinski) Guldan. He grew up and attended school in Rosholt where for a few years his parents operated a diner and he worked at the counter where his favorite activity was making chocolate shakes where he scooped real ice cream into the tin canister near the soda fountain machine. This must be where he developed his sweet tooth. Classmates would beg him for more scoops of ice cream to be placed in their drinks, but John would never put in extra scoops-for them. Being only 5’2”, John was not known for his height, but he still played on the Rosholt High School basketball team. Of course, he only played when someone fouled out or was injured, but he was still an important member of their basketball team. After graduating, John served for four years with the U.S. Air Force, spending two years of that time in Germany. Following his service in the Air Force, John served with the Wisconsin National Guard, and later the Minnesota National Guard. He continued his education at MIT (Milwaukee Institute of Technology) where he earned an Associate degree in Applied Electronics. John met the love of his life, Grace Gardner, at a catholic dance in South Milwaukee. The couple was married on November 26, 1966 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Milwaukee, and their union was blessed with two children, Peter and Pamela. The family eventually made their home in Hudson and John worked as an inspector for Underwriters Laboratories in the Twin Cities.
HUDSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy