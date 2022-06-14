PHOTOS: $1.07 million house for sale in Hudson

John Henry Guldan, age 87 of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 14, 2022 at Our House Senior Living-River Falls Memory Care in River Falls, Wisconsin. John was born on January 28, 1935 in Rosholt, WI to Peter Nicholas and Agnes Elizabeth (Karpinski) Guldan. He grew up and attended school in Rosholt where for a few years his parents operated a diner and he worked at the counter where his favorite activity was making chocolate shakes where he scooped real ice cream into the tin canister near the soda fountain machine. This must be where he developed his sweet tooth. Classmates would beg him for more scoops of ice cream to be placed in their drinks, but John would never put in extra scoops-for them. Being only 5’2”, John was not known for his height, but he still played on the Rosholt High School basketball team. Of course, he only played when someone fouled out or was injured, but he was still an important member of their basketball team. After graduating, John served for four years with the U.S. Air Force, spending two years of that time in Germany. Following his service in the Air Force, John served with the Wisconsin National Guard, and later the Minnesota National Guard. He continued his education at MIT (Milwaukee Institute of Technology) where he earned an Associate degree in Applied Electronics. John met the love of his life, Grace Gardner, at a catholic dance in South Milwaukee. The couple was married on November 26, 1966 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Milwaukee, and their union was blessed with two children, Peter and Pamela. The family eventually made their home in Hudson and John worked as an inspector for Underwriters Laboratories in the Twin Cities.

