Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sales totals continue to drop in most Onondaga County towns, even as prices keep climbing higher. The average price for a home is higher than it was at this time last in year in every town in the county, according to new data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The numbers reflect sales through June 14.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO