ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sweltering heat wave continues for St. Louis, Midwest

By Megan Lynch
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVWaq_0gA8iuQy00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - A dangerous heat wave will last through much of the week.

"As the jet stream lifts north, a large heat dome will become more expansive over the Central states, Midwest and Southeast over the next several days," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained.

AccuWeather says a large swath of the United States roasted last week, from the Southwestern states to Texas. The same feature that brought sweltering heat to those regions will crank up the thermostat in the Midwest and east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGqEu_0gA8iuQy00
Photo credit AccuWeather

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY
• Today-Sunny. Breezy and hot. High 100.
• Tonight-Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Low 79.
• Thursday-Partly sunny and hot. High 97.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy app to listen to KMOX Radio

Already have the app? LISTEN here

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Student Life

The St. Louis Metro: Two States, One City, Thousands of Strangers

A version of this story will be run in the print issue of Starting Line. Before coming to Washington University, I heard a lot of the same rhetoric about St. Louis. If people weren’t asking me “Where is St. Louis, again?” they were telling me about how dangerous the city is, cautioning against venturing too far off campus. For the majority of my freshman year, I heeded this advice, straying only occasionally from even the South 40 (it was peak COVID, to be fair).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
mymoinfo.com

Swimming concerns in the Big River

(Jefferson County) With two notable water recuses already have taken place on the Big River this summer, first responders are once again warning recreational boaters and swimmers alike the dangers of the river’s current. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton tells us water recuses is something they...
LEASBURG, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
nwahomepage.com

Bear hit, killed by semi-truck in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A bear died after a semi-truck hit it on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, Missouri, Monday afternoon. Officials believe it’s the same bear that traveled to different cities in Jefferson County in recent days. Wildlife experts said the bear population is still growing faster than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Heat Wave#Accuweather#Flystl#97f#Nws St Louis Lrb#Audacy
thv11.com

How to effectively cool your home during high temperatures, humidity

ST. LOUIS — High temperatures can put a strain on your body, your wallet and your air conditioner unit. St. Louis faced record heat index temps, so here are some tips for different goals during the heat wave. Safety. First and foremost, keep people and pets safe. Limit outdoor...
myleaderpaper.com

Bear hit, killed on I-55

A black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed on southbound I-55 between Herculaneum and Festus on this afternoon (June 13.) That accident happened after the Missouri Department of Conservation received several reports about black bear sightings in the Fenton and House Springs areas over the weekend, said Dan Zarlenga, the department’s St. Louis regional media specialist.
PEVELY, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman hit and killed by vehicle on Shreve Avenue Friday night

ST. LOUIS — A 61-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle just after 8:30 Friday night in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. According to St. Louis Metro police, a 69-year-old woman driving a vehicle southbound on Shreve Avenue sideswiped a parked car and the 61-year-old woman who was standing at the driver's door of the parked car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KMOV

St. Louis ‘Workhouse’ empty, city officials tell News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Medium Security Institution, also known as the “Workhouse,” is empty of inmates, city officials told News 4. A city official initially said the facility was closed May 26 and the remaining inmates were moved to the City Justice Center (CJC) downtown. However, another official later told News 4 the city will be “holding on to it as a contingency space in case we need it”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy