Sweltering heat wave continues for St. Louis, Midwest

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - A dangerous heat wave will last through much of the week.

"As the jet stream lifts north, a large heat dome will become more expansive over the Central states, Midwest and Southeast over the next several days," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained.

AccuWeather says a large swath of the United States roasted last week, from the Southwestern states to Texas. The same feature that brought sweltering heat to those regions will crank up the thermostat in the Midwest and east.

Photo credit AccuWeather

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY

• Today-Sunny. Breezy and hot. High 100.

• Tonight-Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Low 79.

• Thursday-Partly sunny and hot. High 97.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy app to listen to KMOX Radio

Already have the app? LISTEN here

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.