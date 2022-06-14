ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JMbi_0gA8irmn00

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Birmingham chef wins James Beard Award

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church, suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people dead at a church Thursday night. According to VHPD Captain Shane Ware, police responded to the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the 3700 block of Crosshaven Drive just after 6:20 p.m. on reports of an active shooter. […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Florida woman arrested, accused of beating child with broom

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is accused of beating a child with a broom, sending him to a hospital, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Belinda Donaldson was charged with aggravated child abuse. Deputies believe Donaldson hit the boy with a broom after she found a broken vase.  The woman’s son said […]
PENSACOLA, FL
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
James Beard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Rolling Stones#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

2 teens arrested in connection with Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teens are facing capital murder charges in connection with a double homicide from February. According to Birmingham Police, the teens were charged in the deaths of 16-year-olds Jeremiah Collier and Todd Lorenzo Johnson on February 20. Police said officers with the West Precinct responded around 8 p.m. to the 5000 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

72-year-old man dead after train collides with car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a car and train has left one person dead in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo confirmed one fatality as a result of an Amtrak train and an unidentified car colliding at the 900 block of 17th Street SW. According to the Jefferson County […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Etowah County man charged with drug trafficking, distribution

ALTOONA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Altoona man has been arrested with and charged with several drug offenses in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton. Donny Ray Chambless, 56, is charged with drug trafficking (Methamphetamine), three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy