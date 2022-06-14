LaMarcus Penigar commits to play basketball at Fort Scott Community College in NJCAA

Former Clarendon basketball star, and two-time Class 2A state champion, LaMarcus Penigar will take his talents to Fort Scott Community College in east Kansas.

The former Bronco point guard averaged 21.7 points and a team-high 5.3 assists per game this past season on the way to earning District 1-2A Offensive MVP, All-Region and All-State honors.

Penigar won the Class 2A state championship game MVP honor after he tied the UIL's all-time state championship game record with 41 points, helping the Broncos defeat Lipan 65-51 to clinch their second straight state title.

Penigar shot 14-of-20 from the field and 6-of-10 from three-point land in 27 minutes of action. The senior also went 7-of-9 at the free-throw line in addition to grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out a team-high three assists and totaling one block and one steal.

Penigar joins a Greyhounds squad which finished 15-16 overall and netted a 5-9 mark last season in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.