Lightyear: Toy Story spin-off film divides critics

Monica Dolan has worn a lot of cardigans over the course of her long acting career. She has become one of those actors whose involvement in a project all but guarantees quality. She has a tendency to play characters who wrap themselves up in a sturdy knit; women who look harmless, or appear invisible, to the wider world. But tug at the threads of those characters and the idea of safety soon unravels. She won a Bafta for her portrayal of the serial killer Rose West in 2011, and recently appeared in one of the year’s best dramas, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, as Anne Darwin, imprisoned for fraud after helping her husband, John, to fake his own death. Dolan jokes that her nieces have told her off for taking so many “cardigan” roles. “They say I ought to do something more glamorous and not wear so many cardigans. But I think they’ve given up now,” she says.

