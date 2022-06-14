ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor music, dining returns for the summer to downtown Wausau

By Emalyn Muzzy, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago

WAUSAU – Outdoor music and dining have returned for the summer to downtown Wausau.

Concerts on the Square and Dining on the Street will run every Wednesday through the end of August.

Concerts on the Square is a free music event on The 400 Block featuring different bands and singers each week. The concerts, which are put on by Wausau Events, run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 17.

Musical highlights include The Northern Lights on July 6, Copper Box on July 27 and Brett Westgrove on Aug. 17.

Along with live music, there will be several food trucks visitors can try each week.

The food truck selection switches on a weekly basis. Food trucks on June 15 and then rotating every other week will be Hanuman Express, Jamaican Kitchens, JPN Concessions and Rainbow Snow. On June 22 and then rotating every other week will be Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe, Clay House Pizza Kiln, Chang's Best Eggroll, American Kettle Corn and Urban Street Bistro. Curds of Wisconsin and Barnyard Burgers also will make appearances throughout the summer. Check the website for updates to the food schedule.

If the weather is cold or rainy, the concerts will take place in Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St. There is a maximum capacity of 250 people inside the music hall. You can check for updates on the Wausau Events Facebook page .

Concerts on the Square does not allow for pets, tents or tarps and asks that people do not set out blankets early in the day.

Also on Wednesdays, the Wausau River District holds Dining on the Street . It will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 23. Participating restaurants will put out tables on the street so customers can enjoy food and listen to the music from the nearby concerts. Jalapeños, Lemongrass, Ciao, Malarkey’s Pub and Townies Grill, The Mint and Polito's Pizza will be participating this year.

The Wausau River District recommends that people make reservations for dinner. Patrons are not allowed to bring alcoholic beverages out of the seating areas.

If there’s a chance of rain or the weather drops below 50 degrees, Dining on the Street will be canceled. Check their Facebook for weather updates.

Contact Emalyn Muzzy at EMuzzy@gannett.com , follow her on Twitter at @EmalynMuzzy .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Outdoor music, dining returns for the summer to downtown Wausau

Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

