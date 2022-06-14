ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

16U Madison White Drops Two Games

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend, the Madison White 16U team dropped both of their games that they played in on Saturday. First game they...

Salem Cubs End First Cornbelt v Sunshine Game With A Walk Off

The Salem Cubs finished the first game of the Cornbelt v Sunshine Tournament against the Corsica/Stickney Horned Frogs last night in exciting fashion, getting the walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth. Hits were hard to acquire early in the contest for both teams with each team only registering...
SALEM, SD
Salem Cubs Close Out Dells PBR in the Seventh

In what was a close game to start, the Salem Cubs broke the game open and ended it against Dells PBR in the seventh, scoring 11 runs in the inning. PBR took the early lead, ending the second-inning with a 2-1 advantage, and kept it close before Salem brought in two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. After taking the lead in the fourth, Salem never looked back.
SALEM, SD
Canova Gang Shutout the Colman A’s

The Canova Gang came out hot to start their matchup with the Colman A’s last night, and the A’s just appeared to have no answers in a 13-0 rout. Lead-off batter for Canova, Riley Genzlinger, had a Single to start the game, and later in the inning brought in the first run off of Garrett Gassman’s RBI Double. Gassman had a sacrifice fly-out that brought in a run for Tim Gassman at the top of the third.
COLMAN, SD
Aspen Dahl Named Player of the Year

The South Dakota High School Baseball Association named both the Coach of the Year and Player of the Year award winners for this past season, with Aspen Dahl from Madison High School receiving recognition. Dahl won the Class B Player of the Year award for his stellar 2022 season, both...
MADISON, SD
Flandreau Cardinals Struggle Against the Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks

The Flandreau Cardinals dropped their third straight game last night, struggling to get hits as the Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks got back into the win column. The Gamecocks had ten more hits than the Cardinals in a 8-1 game. Runs were difficult to acquire for both teams early, with the Gamecocks getting...
FLANDREAU, SD
NWS Doppler Radar getting upgrade

The National Weather Service’s Sioux Falls Doppler Radar facility is getting a major upgrade. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Peter Rogers said it requires the facility to be off-line for approximately two weeks starting Monday, June 20th to replace the pedestal. Rogers said removing the pedestal is complicated. Rogers said National...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls man facing charges after Lake County accident

A Sioux Falls man is facing charges in Lake County after rolling the vehicle he was driving and damaging some mailboxes early Wednesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 5:00 Wednesday morning, law enforcement found a 2006 Dodge Caravan with no driver present that had been northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 near the intersection with 237th Street and had rolled into the west ditch. The vehicle was unoccupied and nobody was around the vehicle. The initial investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling north, lost control and struck three mailboxes before going into the west ditch and rolling. The Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but did not find the driver of the van.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison juvenile injured in rollover crash

A Madison juvenile received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on 460th Avenue, just north of 234th Street, just after 8:00 on Sunday evening. The Sheriff’s Office report states that the 14-year-old female was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu north on 460th Avenue, when she went under a bridge and went over a hole or rut located under the bridge. Sheriff Tim Walburg said the vehicle was traveling at a speed faster than the road conditions would allow and rolled into the east ditch. He said the driver had her cruise control set while driving on the gravel road when the crash happened. The Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile was transported to Madison Regional Health by her parents for minor injuries. She was cited for careless driving. The vehicle was towed from the scene and damage is estimated at around ten-thousand dollars.
MADISON, SD
SD DOH reports three COVID-19 deaths; increase in active cases

Active cases of COVID-19 have increased in the state, according to a weekly update by the state Department of Health. There are now more than 25-hundred active cases in the state, with 52 people hospitalized with the virus. Three additional COVID-19 deaths are being reported this week, two of them are Brookings County residents. Overall, there have been 2931 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
MCCOOK COUNTY, SD
City continuing May storm debris clean-up; reinstating fees at Restricted Use Site

While fees for people to bring storm debris to the Restricted Use Site had been waived for the past month, they will be reinstated as of Monday, June 20th. The City’s Public Works Department announced Wednesday that all restricted use site fees will be reinstated starting on Monday. The fees are twelve-dollars per cubic yard and eighteen-dollars a pickup load. The Restricted Use Site is located northwest of Junius and is open Mondays through Thursdays from 1:30 until 4:00 in the afternoon, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
MADISON, SD

