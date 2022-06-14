ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis: 'Nice try' on 2024 question

By GARY FINEOUT
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to Tuesday. Who wants to know? — Gov. Ron DeSantis — fresh off a speech in New York City on Sunday that drew protesters — sidestepped several questions about 2024 thrown his way during a Monday appearance on Fox News. Words — Let’s...

www.politico.com

Comments / 121

UNITEDWESTAND
4d ago

BUT its OK when BIDEN ADMINSTRATION does the same thing. America I sure hope you are sick and tired of these DEMONRATS and VOTE RED

Reply(2)
10
Diane H
4d ago

He doesn't want to answer because he knows Trump will try to destroy him and the Republicans are terrified of fighting back against him because they know they'd lose the crazy MAGAts. Personally, I'd love to see them destroy each other.

Reply(6)
17
Isaiah Burns
4d ago

I don't care what this article says. Ron DeSantis's time to shine for the Presidency will be in 2028. He knows that and he knows the old man, (Trump) has one more run left in him and will put his full support behind him at the right time.

Reply(34)
26
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Missouri State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#State Of Florida#Florida Senate#Politics State#Election State#Fox News#Republican#Gop
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Warns Companies To Avoid “Political Activism” As He Makes an Example of the Rays

Did the Rays lose funding because of tweet in favor of gun controls?. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state's budget for 2022-2023 this week, he took the opportunity to veto a few of the 'sprinkle-list' items from it - in fact, he vetoed almost $3.1 billion of what he saw as unnecessary items from the budget.
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Florida Gun Control Activists Disrupt Ron DeSantis Event

On Thursday (June 2), a ticketed event featuring Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was interrupted by gun control activists who tried to draw the state executive’s attention over the issue of gun safety. According to Newsweek, activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat running for Congress in November, interrupted DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy