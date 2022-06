Authorities identified 41-year-old Adrian Martinez who died after a bicycle accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Adrian Martinez as the man who lost his life after a crash on Saturday, June 11 in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 6400 block of IH-35 access road on the city’s Northeast Side at about 3 a.m. after a passerby found a man lying in the road. The person also saw a bike on the road and called 911 for help [...]

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO