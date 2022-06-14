ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Inside the Trump-backed effort to take ‘control’ of elections ahead of 2022 and 2024

By Will Steakin, ABC News
westerniowatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — In late April, after a year and a half of former President Donald Trump and his associates pushing false claims of election fraud, a few hundred attendees gathered at a golf resort in Williamsburg, Virginia, for an “Election Integrity Summit” organized by Trump allies who were at the forefront...

westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Trump falls flat on his face in Georgia once again

Former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia in 2020, and he helped Republicans lose there in 2021. Intent on keeping the streak going, Trump made Georgia’s GOP primaries all about him, and, sure enough, he ended up losing in the state all over again. After Trump lost the 2020...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Williamsburg, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Iowa Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley is expected to prevail against a primary challenger, while former Rep. Abby Finkenauer and other Democrats face off for the opportunity to meet him in November. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Fraud#Abc News
Daily Beast

These Election Results Should Have Democrats Scared Out of Their Wits Right Now

On Tuesday, Californians delivered their punishing judgment on liberalism. In San Francisco, voters dumped Chesa Boudin, the city’s progressive district attorney. This comes on the heels of last February’s recall of three school board members for lurching hard left. Meanwhile, down in Los Angeles, an ex-Republican made it into the mayoral run-off. Denizens of the Golden State also hit the mute button on the debate over Israel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Biden falls off bike following beach ride near Delaware home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble."I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine", according to a White House statement.The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday. 
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results - live: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mr Trump’s former no 2, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy