Snake Alley Art Fair will feature Ukrainian artists, caricatures, henna, pet portrait commissions and more

When Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, the stress was too much for Sergiy Nagorny, a Kyiv native and artist who lives in Oskaloosa with his wife, Vera Babich.

For a time, Nagorny was unable to design and fashion his award-winning, one-of-a-kind artistic jewelry and table sculptures, some of which he sells at Snake Alley Art Fair.

"Since the war started in February, Sergiy was not able to create or go to his shop for four months. We were really worried all the time for our friends and family members who are still in Ukraine," said Babich, also a Kyiv native who left her home country 28 years ago for a semester at Iowa State University.

In March, Babich went to Kyiv and brought back her parents, and Nagorny recently went back to his shop.

"I am happy to see him creating things again," said Babich.

Fluent in English, Babich has a master's degree from St. Ambrose University and works in international marketing at Musco Sports Lighting.

Nagorny makes intricate and one-of-a-kind pieces that are more arty than standard gold jewelry, using recycled material, copper, silver wire, gems, and beads, making unanticipated twists, turns, colors and shapes.

"In some of his pieces you will see the Ukrainian colors. His pieces are definitely unique," she said.

"Some of my bead necklaces are inspired by Ukrainian traditional necklaces," added Babich, also an artistic jewelry maker.

Each year, the couple attends about 10 art shows, and for the past few years, Nagorny and Babich were Snake Alley Art Fair vendors.

"Snake Alley Art Fair is definitely one of the good ones we like to go to. It draws a very good crowd; it is in a historical location. It brings people from Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. The organization is very good," said Babich.

In 2021, the two were set up at SNAF when a storm sent artists packing early.

They plan to return to this year's event set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. At their booth, they will collect donations for organizations providing aid to their home country.

Snake Alley Art Fair will go on rain or shine

Mother Nature may not appreciate art, but about 6,000 people who annually attend the art fair do.

"We hope we got all of that bad weather out of our system last year and that this year will be a beautiful day for our artists and community," said Hillaurie Fritz-Bonar of Art Center of Burlington, the fair's organizer.

This year's event will be rain or shine, with a rain site of the Des Moines County Fairgrounds at Southeastern Community College's West Burlington campus, about 3.5 miles west of Snake Alley.

The fair will present 60 high-quality artists, some with double booths, in tree-lined streets of the Heritage Hill District, and 13 emerging artists on Snake Alley proper.

"Everything from caricature and henna artists to artists taking pet portrait commissions and personalizing rings on the spot," said Fritz-Bonar.

Like usual, this year's SNAF will have plenty of fine art painters, sculptors, and those who do demos in their booths.

"It's just a really special day meeting the artists, learning their stories, and buying original art," she said.

Music and food at the Snake Alley Art Fair

People who attend Snake Alley Art Fair can expect no less than a lot to peruse when walking around the booths and food vendors.

"Burlington Vintage will be setting up with her adorable candy bike at the top of Snake Alley," said Fritz-Bonar. "It seems to fit right in with it being Father's Day, so we're very excited for that addition."

After a year's hiatus, First United Methodist Church will be back with its lemon shake-ups.

"Coal-fired pizza from Coal Haus, funnel cakes, fried snickers, and more from Jukebox Vittles, Old Tyme Kettle Korn with their flavor-your-own shaved ice, plus Fullsmoke BBQ will be joining us this year," Fritz-Bonar said.

Music is always abundant as fairgoers amble from the top of the Snake to the north end of Sixth Street.

Diana Upton-Hill, a Billboard charting, nationally recognized recording and touring artist will perform at noon by the stage near the top of Snake Alley.

"We also have Aaron Copic, Tim Smith, John Heasley, Jared Rouggly, Pat Kaltefleiter, Skunk River Medicine Show, The Hillsiders, Jefferson Connection, and Aaron Warner playing," said Fritz-Bonar.

Fun and games

"We will have a set of Van Gogh themed 'Bags' for people to play a friendly game," Fritz-Bonar said. "These were hand-painted and constructed by Geri and Dave Lloyd."

This year's poster artwork for SNAF was painted by Jessica Kirby.

That design will be in a coloring sheet form for children to color and embellish with different art materials at the kids' tent near the top of Snake Alley.

"They can also get their face painted. There will be a photo op set up for families to get a fun snapshot of the day," said Fritz-Bonar.

Where to buy creations by Nagorny and Babich

Nagorny has repaired and crafted jewelry for more than 40 years, first producing gold jewelry in a factory in Kyiv.

He had a small jewelry repair shop when he and Babich came to the U.S.

From there, he moved on to artistic jewelry and sculptures.

Customers from places such as New York, San Francisco, and Germany, have bought his pieces that include earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces, with gemstones like turquoise, malachite, rubies, red agate, and jade.

Products also include aromatherapy, essential oil-diffusing bracelets.

The two sell pieces online through NV Design , and also a shop in Oskaloosa called Envision Art Gallery featuring 11 local and international artists — four from Ukraine.

NV Design can be found on Facebook and www.nv-dj.com

