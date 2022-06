Climate change is on track to interfere with tomato production—and could be especially bad news for fans of ketchup, pizza sauce and other processed tomato products. According to a study published in Nature Food, rising temperatures are projected to lower yields around the world for "processing tomatoes"—the cultivar used in ketchup and other tomato products. By 2050, the global supply of processing tomatoes is expected to decrease by 6% compared to the study's baseline of 1990–2009, with Italy's crop being among the hardest hit.

