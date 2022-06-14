PCB to relocate, expand Fire Station 32 near Shipwreck Island Waterpark to meet growing demand

PANAMA CITY BEACH — There soon will be a new and improved fire station on the Beach.

According to Chief Ray Morgan of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue , local officials will relocate and expand Fire Station 32, which sits near the Walmart on Hutchison Boulevard (Middle Beach Road). It will be moved to a more than 3-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Hutchison Boulevard and Alf Coleman Road, north of Shipwreck Island Waterpark.

As of Monday, there was no timeline for construction. Morgan said the facility will be built using about $3.6 million in state funding.

"We needed a larger station to keep up with demands and growth of our city," he said. "With the amount of traffic and the huge increase in the population that we have now year round ... traffic (near the station's current location) gets backed up and makes it difficult for our apparatuses to get in and out."

Firefighters: 14% more likely to die from cancer. 3 Bay departments get funding to fight it.

'Making some progress': PCB sees big drop in number of swimmers ticketed during double-red flags

No current intentions for old Fire Station 32 property

City Councilman Phil Chester said the property slated to be used for the new station is owned by PCB's Community Redevelopment Agency. The city plans to purchase it from the CRA for $960,000.

There are no plans yet for how the existing station's property will be used once it relocates.

"This fire station is old, it's outgrown (and) it's in a very hard-to-get-out-of area," Chester said. "It needs to be redone. It's on a very, very small footprint there, so (PCB Fire Rescue) can't expand or do anything."

Morgan noted the current station was built in 1986 and was originally intended to house only three firefighters and one fire trunk. It now has five firefighters and two fire trucks.

It also was not built with a storm-hardened infrastructure able to withstand natural disasters, which the new station will feature.

"During Hurricane Michael (in 2018), it flooded," Morgan said. "Every time we get even a tropical storm, we have to evacuate that station, so it's become time to build a new one."

Because the new station will be significantly larger, Beach Rescue will be able to house additional fire trucks there.

City officials also hope to hire more firefighters. There now are more than 50 firefighters employed by the city, with 13 to 17 on call at any given time.

"It's a constant battle that you fight fiscally, and the city's committed to helping us, and we're proud to have its support," Morgan said.

He was confident the new station will drastically improve his department's response times to emergencies, which continues at a record pace.

Morgan noted just two years ago, PCB Beach Rescue received about 5,000 calls. There were about 7,000 in 2021, and he expects to log similar numbers this year.

"Public safety has to be paramount in commencement with the growth of the community, and right now ... I feel like we're playing catch-up," Morgan said. "The city is growing at an exponential rate that we just can't keep up with. Our call volume each year, just like (the police department), is increasing dramatically."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: PCB to relocate, expand Fire Station 32 near Shipwreck Island Waterpark to meet growing demand