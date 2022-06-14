ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, FL

Hang on to that fishing pole! The Children’s Fishing Rodeo returns to Callaway

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTisy_0gA8g7D200

CALLAWAY — Young anglers in Bay County will get a chance to show off their skills during the return of the Children's Fishing Rodeo.

The city of Callaway is hosting its annual fishing rodeo Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Callaway Recreational Complex, 500 Callaway Park Way, at the back of the building. The event is open to children under 16 years old, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Onward and upward:Tyndall, NSA Panama City receive DEO grant to further Hurricane Michael rebuilding efforts

The rodeo is free, and children are encouraged to bring their rods, tackle, bait, chairs and other equipment. However, equipment will be provided for children who need it.

“We are excited to be able to provide education and hands-on experience for our community youth and their families,” said Kylee Trenholm, event coordinator for the Callaway Leisure Services Department. “We hope this will start a newfound passion early on for kids in Bay County.”

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 10:30 a.m., though children are encouraged to pre-register by picking up forms at City Hall or online through the Eventbrite website. By pre-registering, participants automatically enter a raffle limited to one ticket per email. The winner must be present at the drawing to receive the prize.

Awards for first, largest and most fish caught will be given to participants at 11 a.m. Also, fishing clinics to keep children entertained will be held throughout the day. Most activities will lean toward educational opportunities with booths of fishing 101 tactics, including knot tying, cast net and relays. In addition, other entertainment such as crafts, photo opportunities, games, prizes, sports and meals from Mission BBQ will be provided for those in attendance.

The Children's Fishing Rodeo started in 2003, and with great success, the annual event continued until 2018, until Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations the next four years. With the return of the rodeo, the Callaway Leisure Services Department anticipates about 200 children will attend, Trenholm said.

“We’re really shooting to have as many kids as possible to come out to this year’s event,” Trenholm said. “Our town hasn’t been the same since 2018, so we’re hoping this event’s turnout is much bigger than expected.”

Partnering with Callaway Leisure Services for the rodeo are Callaway Lodge 369, Callaway Historical Society, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The local groups will be on-site Saturday to assist and ensure a fun, safe and educational fishing environment.

A few rules that will be followed are:

  • Children 16 and under should be accompanied by an adult
  • Adults must be accompanied by a child to fish in the pond
  • No swimming
  • Pan-fish limit — maximum 20
  • Hybrid striped bass — maximum 6
  • Channel catfish — maximum 6
  • Large mouth bass— catch and release

For more information on this year's fishing rodeo, call 850-874-0035.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

“Scallop Sitters” pick up their scallops for the 2022 season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line f cars wrapped around the IFAS office on 14th. “Scallop Sitters” are exactly what you think they are. State wildlife officials let locals lend a hand in scallop restoration by babysitting their own batch of scallops from for the season, June until January.
BAY COUNTY, FL
kolomkobir.com

Chasing Panama City Blue Crab with Traps in the Heat of Summer

Panama City Blue Crab trapping has been a summer tradition for my family for as long as I can remember. We would go down to Captain Anderson’s Marina, near where they cleaned all the fish from the charter fleet. Get some fish heads and carcasses from the fish house. Then, drop down hoop nets loaded with the parts as bait to catch a few gallons of blue crabs. A great way to spend an afternoon as a kid. With the prize being a pile of delicious, sweet blue crabs.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Small dogs take over at Dogs and Drinks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is calling all small dogs to take over their park. Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all dogs under 30 pounds are welcome. “That way they can all play comfortably,” Dagny Johnston, owner of Dogs and Drinks, said. “And we just love small dogs.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Callaway, FL
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
County
Bay County, FL
Panama City, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Bay County, FL
Lifestyle
getthecoast.com

‘Super reefs’ coming to Okaloosa, Walton beaches

I hate to break it to you, but we are under another heat advisory today, as the hot and humid conditions continue. The Heat Advisory will go into effect from 11am to 7pm Friday across the region for heat indices between 105-112 degrees. Remember safety in this summer heat: make...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Severe weather causes damage in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather caused major damage in Bay County Saturday morning. A waterspout came on shore in Panama City Beach causing damage there. The roof of a Grease Pro in Lynn Haven collapsed. A home was damaged in Wewahitchka, trees are down in Clarksville and wind reports suggest that winds […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

St. Andrews State Park’s New Primitive Group Camp Facilities Open

After being severely damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach (Florida) looked to improve and restore the park with various construction projects to improve facilities and amenities. As per a press release this month, the park opened its new primitive group camp facilities...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Rodeo#Deo
WKRG News 5

Health advisory issued for parks in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park, Liza Jackson Park and Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach. The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County conducts a bi-weekly saltwater beach water test, sampling 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples detect enteric bacteria (enterococci) […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lane closure in Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting June 20, drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 while construction crews work on a six-mile long project. Just north of Crystal Drive, State Road 77 will be reduced to one travel lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24. Crews will...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic advisories to watch for in Bay County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FDOT would like to remind drivers about present traffic delays they could experience in Bay and Jackson counties as crews work on construction along state roads. Areas currently affected are as follows:. • State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77 – Kentucky...
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 16-17, 2022

Ray Hansford Jr., 60, Marianna, Florida: Four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, felon in possession of firearm or ammunition, failure to report address change as a sex offender: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Erin Mitchell, 34, Sneads, Florida: Failure to appear for possession of methamphetamines/possession of...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New gated community opens in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to buy a home in Panama City Beach, now may be your chance. A new housing community celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. The Laguna Beach area is now home to a brand new gated community. When complete, the Laguna Haven neighborhood will boast 40 homes […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Chipley Bugle

Florida Power & Light

Washington County Council on Aging and Florida Power & Light Company partnered to distribute hurricane preparedness meal kits to homebound seniors in Washington County on June 16, 2022. The hurricane meal kits include a three-day supply of nutritious shelf-stable foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The kits also include water and snacks to help homebound seniors after a storm.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County unemployment rate is breaking records

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County unemployment rate for April 2022 is breaking records at 2.1%. It’s the lowest it’s been in 30 years. But Bay County has had to overcome several obstacles in the last few years to get here from Hurricane Michael to a global pandemic.
BAY COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

2 FISHERMEN ARRESTED ON ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Two fishermen have been arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty and misdemeanor resource violations following the release of video footage from a commercial fishing vessel by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). On June 1, FWC officers arrested Charles Mora, 30, after an investigation that began...
MARATHON, FL
WMBB

Throughway coming to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are swapping four parcels of city-owned land between Oak and Mulberry Avenues, for one piece of property on Harrison Avenue. The city is getting the old Francies storefront at 447 Harrison Avenue from Beach Drive PC Holdings, LLC. In exchange, Beach Drive PC is getting an almost-vacant […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

BCSO: Panama City man sets stranger’s house on fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a Panama City man reportedly lit a house on fire Monday night. Reports said 24-year-old Dwight Harrison showed up at a home on White Cap Way in Panama City around 11:15 p.m. Monday night. He reportedly began banging on the door and yelling about […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy